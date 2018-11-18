5 Gifted Young Players Manchester United could lose by the end of this season

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Mourinho does not have the greatest of records when it comes to developing talents, so when Manchester United appointed the Portuguese as their manager in 2016, there was an inherent risk involved. The man they had selected nurtured ideologies which were in stark contrast with the club's century-old philosophy, however, the hour had an air of emergency lingering and Mourinho's track record regarding trophies was too enticing to a club deprived of silverware.

Yet, as Mourinho continues to struggle in his third season, United will wonder if the heavy price that has been paid will be worth it. Manchester United have not developed in leaps and bounds in these three seasons, and on the other hand, some might even say that the Red Devils have failed to live up to their youth policy. Mourinho's reluctance to put his faith in the youngsters at his disposal has cost United in more ways than one and this alone could be the reason that United go on to lose a few gifted young players from their ranks.

Today we take a look at the 5 talented youngsters that Manchester United risk losing in the next few months. While all of them are fairly talented, they also have the potential in them to become even better in the near future, and as such, United risk losing stars of tomorrow by indulging in the charms of today. Read on to find out the 5 young players who could leave Old Trafford by the end of this seaon.

#5 Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Anthony Martial's indifferent season with Manchester United last year arguably caused him to miss out on a World Cup Winner's medal. Over the summer, there were a lot of speculations regarding his and Mourinho's relationship, but to the player's credit, Martial did not speak a word against his manager, even though he was publicly rebuked for wanting to stay with his partner during the birth of his child.

Mourinho's decision to buy Sanchez had already hurt Martial last season, but the Chilean's continued poor performances meant that the Frenchman got the nod in his preferred position in the right. And Martial showed just how good he could be if he had his manager's trust.

The Frenchman scored his first goal of the season in the Champions League, away against Old Boys. He took time to make his mark in the Premier League and scored his first in the fantastic 3-2 win over Newcastle United. Since then, Martial has scored 6 goals in 5 games in the Premier League for United, the first time he has scored in 5 games in his United career. He is United's top scorer so far this season, with 7 goals in 14 games.

While his relationship with Mourinho seems to have improved, Martial will be worried that the Portuguese might not be the right person for his talent to blossom under, especially since he will be competing against the likes of Mbappe for a place in the first team for France. The Sun is now reporting that United are set to offer Martial a bumper new deal and that the Frenchman is willing to stay, but we might not have seen the last of this yet.

