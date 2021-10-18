5 young players who received praise from Cristiano Ronaldo over the years

Cristiano Ronaldo's status as one of the greatest footballers in history is beyond debate. The Portuguese has enjoyed a highly decorated career, winning five Ballon awards, four European Golden Shoes, five Champions League titles and many more. No wonder so many young players are modelling their careers after him.

When a superstar like Ronaldo praises a player, it's natural that the player will have a lot of attention on him. That has been the case with many youngsters who have been lauded by the Portuguese maestro over the years. While some of these players have become established names in European football, some are still progressing in their careers.

On that note, here's a look at five young players who have received praise from Ronaldo over the years and how they've fared so far:

#5 Martin Odegaard

Cristiano Ronaldo praised Odegaard during their time at Real Madrid.

During his days at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to name five young players to keep an eye on, during an interview in 2015. Norwegian prodigy Martin Odegaard was the first name he talked about.

Ronaldo said of the attacking midfielder:

"You see many players with potential, I will mention (Martin) Odegaard of Madrid, for example. At 16, he's still young, but you can see he's a very good player."

At the time of the interview, Odegaard was making waves in Real Madrid's youth team. He was promoted to the senior team just two years later, and was sent out on loan to gain experience in the next few years.

The Norwegian had a splendid loan spell with Arsenal last season, which convinced the Gunners to sign Odegaard permanently this summer. He has started the current campaign on the front foot, scoring once and assisting another in six appearances so far.

#4 Paul Pogba

The Frenchman has had a remarkable career.

Paul Pogba is another player Cristiano Ronaldo included in his list of five players to keep an eye on in the aforementioned interview. The Frenchman was just 22 at the time, so it wouldn't be far-fetched to say Pogba has lived up to that hype.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Paul Pogba's medal collection:World Cup 🏅

Nations League 🏅

Serie A 🏅🏅🏅🏅

Coppa Italia 🏅🏅

Italian Super Cup 🏅🏅

EFL Cup 🏅🏅

Pogba is already a FIFA World Cup winner after helping France to the global title in Russia in 2018. He also helped Les Bleus win the UEFA Nations League this summer. Pogba has bagged 38 goals and 49 assists for Manchester United in 215 appearances across competitions.

