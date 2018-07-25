Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 young players to look out for in the English Premier League next season

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Jul 2018

Manchester City v Stoke City - Premier League
Leroy Sane - best young player last season

The World Cup was a fruitful tournament for young players, as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Pavard, Aleksandr Golovin and Hirving Lozano shined on the big stage.

Ironically, Leroy Sane the best young player in England last season was not even included in the German World Cup squad. However, Sane along with several other youngsters will get the chance to light up the Premier League come August.

The Premier League has proven to be a green pasture for young talents, as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Owen, and David Beckham gained prominence in England. Last season the likes of Sane, Lewis Cook, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ben Chilwell enjoyed breakthrough campaigns.

Numerous youngsters would like to emulate these and take their game to the next level. Doing so would require a huge amount of effort and more importantly, opportunities to display their skills. On that note, here are 5 youngsters to look out for in the Premier League next season.

#5 Lucas Torreira - 22 years (Arsenal)

Arsenal Unveil New Signing
Torreira impressed for Uruguay at the World Cup

Arsenal have genuinely lacked a strong midfield presence since like forever. One can say that Patrick Vieira was the last great midfield anchor The Gunners possessed. Arsene Wenger tried to remedy it numerous times, but never quite achieved it wholly.

New coach Unai Emery has taken the mantle, and Torreira was one of the first signings he made. He signed the highly rated Uruguay international from Sampdoria for a reported fee of £25 million.

Torreira impressed in two seasons in the Serie A, managing more tackles and interceptions combined (356) than any other player in the last two seasons in Italy. The diminutive Uruguayan is a hard worker, and he topped the list for possession won in the final third (317 percent) in the last two seasons.

Torreira is a great passer and boasted of an 87.2 percent pass completion rate last season. He should provide cover to Emery's back-line, and provide input going forward as well due to his impressive shooting ability from outside the box.

Adjusting to the pace of the Premier League is bound to take some time, but Torreira will be a guaranteed starter, and can prove to be a bargain for Arsenal.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
