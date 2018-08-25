Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LaLiga 2018/18: 5 young players to watch out for

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    25 Aug 2018, 05:57 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Rodri has a big future at Atletico Madrid

LaLiga is one of the most watched leagues on the planet, and it is clear why. Scintillating football is played week-in, week-out in Spain, and there are some superstars in LaLiga who really draw in the crowds from around the world. 

Last week, the new season got underway, and it was as entertaining as ever. Last season’s title winners Barcelona got off to a winning start, beating Alaves 3-0, as Lionel Messi scored twice. 

Real Madrid began the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a 2-0 win over Getafe. It was also a winning start for new manager Julen Lopetegui, who replaced Zinedine Zidane after his shock resignation just days after the Champions League final. Atletico Madrid, who are likely to be up there come the end of the season, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Valencia.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered by these sides this season. We will have to wait to see how Real will cope with the exit of Ronaldo, who has been such a crucial player for them over a number years at the Bernabeu. Barcelona romped to the title last year and came within two games of going unbeaten. But they were well short in terms of European success, so it will be interesting to see whether they plan to focus more on that this season.

LaLiga is known for the superstars, the likes of Messi and Ronaldo that we saw last season. However, there seems to be a lack of that this season, particularly given the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus. There do seem to be some excellent players coming through the ranks though, and here are five youngsters to keep an eye on this season.

#5 Arthur (Barcelona)

Gremio v Monagas - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018
Arthur was a star performer for Gremio in Brazil last season

Barcelona paid £35 million to bring Brazilian midfielder Arthur to the club this summer. He signed a six-year deal at the club after joining from Gremio and will hope to make a big impact at the Camp Nou. Arthur is likely to have a big role to play at Barcelona this season, particularly given the exits of fellow midfielders Paulinho, Andres Iniesta and Andre Gomes.

He is still only 21 but looks to be perfectly suited to Barcelona’s style of play. He is excellent on the ball and is an accomplished passer. His 93.1% passing accuracy was the most by any player in the Brasileirao last season, and he will hope to put in a similar level of performance at Barcelona this season. He will be a like-for-like replacement for Andres Iniesta, so has big boots to fill, but is more than capable of doing so.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Vinicius Júnior Arthur Melo
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 U-21 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 predictions: Are Barca set for another...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why LaLiga club presidents and players...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attacking defenders to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive signings by LaLiga clubs
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1 Preview
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Facebook Streaming FAQs: Tips for Perfect Viewing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT GET EIB
2 - 0
 Getafe vs Eibar
FT LEG REA
2 - 2
 Leganés vs Real Sociedad
Today DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
Today ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
Tomorrow ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us