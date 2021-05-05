5 young sensations who failed to make it in the Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive football league in the world.

The English football system is renowned for its ability to produce promising young talent year after year. Premier League clubs begin their academies at the under-10 level and nurture talent through age groups in a bid to produce a feeder line for the first team.

There is no higher honour than playing for the club one has supported as a child, spent one's youth career with and spending years working one's way up the youth ranks.

Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Southampton and Arsenal, take pride in giving chances to their youngsters as they look to incorporate them into the senior squad.

Manchester United produced the famous Class of 92, which arguably produced some of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen. Chelsea currently boast a wealth of academy products in their senior squad, which includes Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, among others.

Five young players who failed to make an impact in the Premier League:

Every now and then, there is a young sensation who catches the eye of scouts, professional players and pundits with their performances in various youth teams of Premier League clubs.

Often such players arrive at the senior level with a baggage of expectation on their shoulders. Despite showing the promise to become a top-quality player, some of these youngsters fail to live up to the hype and struggle to make a mark in the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at five such young sensations who failed to make it in the Premier League

#5 Jack Rodwell

Jack Rodwell is a name that has long been forgotten by Premier League fans. The midfielder joined Everton in 1998 at the age of seven and rose through their youth ranks to make his debut for the club in 2007.

Rodwell was immediately thrown into the deep end as he became an integral member of the Everton team from the 2008-09 season. His consistent performances in midfield at such a tender age earned him plaudits from fans and pundits.

Jack Rodwell was eager to make the step up into one of Europe's elite teams and joined Manchester City in 2012. But he struggled to settle in Manchester and made just 16 Premier League appearances in two seasons with the club.

Everton ➡️ Manchester City ➡️ Sunderland ➡️ Blackburn Rovers ➡️ Sheffield United



Jack Rodwell has a new club 🤝



📸 @SheffieldUnited pic.twitter.com/1WLTKdyNve — Goal (@goal) January 3, 2020

He was later sold to Sunderland in 2014, where he was a regular for three seasons till the club got relegated to the Championship in 2017.

The midfielder currently plies his trade with Sheffield United, for whom he has made just one Premier League appearance this season.

#4 Jordan Ibe

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Jordan Ibe spent his youth career at Wycombe Wanderers before making a move to Liverpool in 2012. After spending his first season with the club's U-18s, Ibe was promoted to the senior squad the next season.

Ibe's pace and physical attributes had many Liverpool fans believing he could be the next big thing at the club. A string of inconsistent performances, though, led the club to consider him as dispensable, and Ibe was sold to Bournemouth for £15 million in 2016.

🔁 Jordan Ibe £18m



🔁 Dominic Solanke £19m



🔁 Nathaniel Clyne (Loan)



Liverpool to Bournemouth is the new Southampton to Liverpool 😂 pic.twitter.com/0rhoN515IT — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 4, 2019

He was a regular starter for Bournemouth while the club was in the Premier League but never managed to reach the heights expected of him. After Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League last season, Jordan Ibe signed a two-year contract with Championship side Derby County.

