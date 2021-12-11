5 young superstars who could break into the Belgium national team 

Football in Belgium has undergone somewhat of a renaissance since the turn of the millennium. A side that was mostly an also-ran prior to that, slowly started unearthing new talent from all corners of the country.

Crucial to this rise were the academies of top clubs in Belgium's Pro League, the likes of Club Brugge, Genk, Gent, Anderlecht, Antwerp and Mechelen. Top Belgian players like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany and Dries Mertens all made their way through these academies.

They developed in their native Belgium before moving elsewhere in Europe. There, they became established stars who have helped Belgium rise from their ashes.

Such has been their astronomical rise that Belgium are currently ranked first in the world in the Men's FIFA Rankings.

What's interesting to note is that most of the aforementioned stars had very early starts to their careers at the top level. It has become somewhat of a trend recently to field younger players, however, only some teams and countries excel at it. Belgium are certainly one of them under manager Roberto Martinez.

With a young and hungry side, the Red Devils look well poised for the next four or five years at least. That being said, here is a list of five players who can help Belgium be consistent at the top. These players could soon break into the national set-up with their immense talent.

#5. Maarten Vandevoordt (Genk)

In Maarten Vandevoordt, Genk and Belgium have a fantastic goalkeeper on their hands.

Maarten Vandevoordt was born in Sint-Truiden, Belgium, in 2002 and began his youth career with his hometown club. He moved to Genk's youth setup in 2019, and signed his first professional contract with the club later that year.

A tall, commanding goalkeeper, Vandevoordt has confidence in abundance. This is something a young goalkeeper desperately needs at the top level. His ability to track long shots and make diving saves is second to none for his age group. The young custodian is also good at organizing his defense.

Vandevoordt's maturity at a young age earned him a debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2019. He became the youngest goalkeeper to to start a game in UCL history, aged just 17 years and 287 days. However, he endured a tough night in Genk's 4-0 loss to Napoli, something that will help him build character.

Vandevoordt has made 33 appearances across youth levels for Belgium between 2017 and the present day. Belgium's senior team are keeping their options open. With some keepers out of form, we may soon get to see him being called up for the senior team.

#4. Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg)

Aster Vranckx is proving to be one of the most exciting Belgian midfielders.

Aster Vranckx was born in Erps-Kwerps, Belgium, in 2002 and came through the ranks at Belgian club Mechelen. In 2018, he signed his first professional contract with the club and was handed his debut shortly after in a 3-0 loss to Genk.

Over the last couple of years, Vranckx has been chased by clubs all over Europe to secure his services. In December 2020, however, he announced his decision to play for VfL Wolfsburg the following season. The German club reportedly fended off interest from Manchester City for the midfielder's signature.

Often compared to Axel Witsel, another Mechelen graduate, Vranckx has similar guile, industry and tenacity as the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. However, Vranckx possesses an attacking threat to his style of play. A good coach like Roberto Martinez has the ability to unlock this potential and it will be exciting to see how it pans out.

So far, Aster Vranckx has made 11 appearances for Belgium across youth levels and will be hoping to take a step up to the senior side.

