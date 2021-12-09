5 young superstars who could break into the England national team 

England currently have one of the world's best pool of young, talented players. Following in the footsteps of the 'Golden Generation' before them, these young players mainly represent clubs in the Premier League.

The previous generation boasted the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, John Terry and Ashley Cole, among others. However, they were unfortunate not to win any major international honours.

One can sense that the case is slightly different for the current crop, though. Most of them have played together at various youth levels for club and country. Players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho have tasted success together, winning the U-17 World Cup together in India in 2017.

Foden scored in the 88th minute as England rallied from two goals down to beat Spain 5-2 in Kolkata to win their maiden U-17 World Cup.





England won the U-17 World Cup for the first time ever in 2017 coming from 2 goals down to beat Spain 5-2 in Kolkata, India. Phil Foden's second in the 88th minute secured the country's maiden World Cup win for an English development squad.

Foden and Sancho have since gone on to represent England at UEFA Euro 2020, and will look to establish their spots in the coming years.

However, there are a few more players in England's ranks who can make the jump and become global superstars. Without further ado, here's a look at the five youngsters who can break into the England team.

#5 Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Jacob Ramsey is slowly picking up valuable game time. Can he make the big step-up under Stevie G?

Jacob Matthew Ramsey was born in Birmingham, England, in 2001, and joined the Aston Villa academy in 2007 as a six-year-old. He spent 12 years in their youth ranks before getting promoted to the senior team in 2019. It was at that time Ramsey started making an impression.

By the end of 2019, he was named Aston Villa's 2018-19 Academy Player of the Season. Last year, he was sent out on loan to Doncaster Rovers to gain regular game time and experience. He scored his first two senior goals in a 3-0 win away at Tranmere Rovers. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and Ramsey returned to Villa as football action ground to a halt.

This year, Ramsey signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Villans, and scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal. It was a stunning strike, with the England youth international picking his spot in the top corner with a sublime effort.





I really wish it came under better circumstances where it was to put us 1-0 up rather than 3-1 as this finish was unreal and deserves a celebration to match it 🔥



It was great to see Jacob Ramsey score his first Aston Villa goal against Arsenal. I really wish it came under better circumstances where it was to put us 1-0 up rather than 3-1 as this finish was unreal and deserves a celebration to match it.

Jacob Ramsey has represented England across various youth levels, playing 14 games and scoring one goal. His hunger to have the ball at his feet and make an impact on the game may not go unnoticed for long. Dean Smith and now Steven Gerrard have a gem on their hands at Villa.

It remains to be seen how Ramsey develops in the coming months.

#4 Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea)

Conor Gallagher is an exciting midfielder with loads of energy to hurt the opposition.

Conor John Gallagher was born in Epsom, England, in 2000, and began his youth career with a brief spell with the Epsom Eagles. He then joined Chelsea's youth set-up in 2008. He has gone on loan to multiple clubs, including Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, and currently, Crystal Palace.

Gallagher has not yet made an appearance for Chelsea, but was an unused substitute in The Blues' win over Arsenal in the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final. He also won the Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year award for the 2018-19 season.

Gallagher made 36 appearances for England across various youth levels before he was recently handed his senior debut. He came on as a half-time substitute in a 10-0 win for England over a hapless San Marino side.

A box-to-box midfielder, Gallagher can play an advanced role as well as a deep-lying one, due to his varied skillset. He has an incredible work rate, and glides across the pitch. He also has the ability to make crunching tackles, and has good passing vision.

Gallagher could surely be an important asset to England's plans in the future.

