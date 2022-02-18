5 youngest squads in the Premier League right now (2022)

The Premier League boasts some of the most talented youngsters in Europe. These stars may still be learning, but they are the future of their clubs and might go on to create history.

Some managers have turned to their youth this season, putting faith in the young guns and revamping the squad. Players leaving and retiring are part of the growth of the club. One cannot always find a highly experienced player in the transfer market, and it is a coach's job to train and nurture upcoming talent.

The Premier League's future is in safe hands

Several Premier League sides are blessed with youthful exuberance, which is a safeguard for their future. The enthusiasm and spark these youngsters possess has been a refreshing sight for fans across the world.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Premier League teams that have the youngest squad.

#5 Leeds United - 25.4 years

Leeds United v Liverpool - EPL 2021-22

This is Leeds United's second stint in the Premier League since their promotion at the start of the 2020-21 season. Although they are in a worse position than last season, Leeds are still a joy to watch. Their high-tempo playstyle and aggressive pressing have flustered even the top Premier League clubs.

Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking philosophy is deeply ingrained in the Leeds squad, which is fairly young, with the average age being 25.4 years. Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell, both 19, are the youngest players on the team.

Gelhardt is Leeds’ leading assist provider with three thus far. Goalkeeper Ian Meslier, 21, is the youngest shot-stopper in the league.

Leeds have managed to win just three of their last 10 league games and are currently 15th in the table. To make matters worse, they face Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur in their next three games. Leeds fans will hope their players can pull off a miracle and steal a few points from these matches.

#4 Southampton - 25.3 years

Everton v Southampton - EPL 2021-22

Southampton have always been known for nurturing and developing budding young talent. Much to the disappointment of fans, a lot of these players departed to propel their careers forward. Sadio Mane, Luke Shaw, and Gareth Bale are just some of the superstars that have been part of the Saints’ squad in the past.

The Saints' average squad age is 25.3 years. 19-year-old Tino Livramento, who has been one of the best youngsters in the league this season, is the Saints’ youngest player. The Englishman signed for Southampton from Chelsea in August 2021 for a fee of £5 million. Armando Broja, 20, is on loan from the Blues and is Southampton’s joint-top goalscorer with six Premier League goals.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Chelsea loanee Armando Broja (6) has scored more Premier League goals than Romelu Lukaku (5) this season Chelsea loanee Armando Broja (6) has scored more Premier League goals than Romelu Lukaku (5) this season 👀 https://t.co/oDLba9iRaA

Southampton have had an exceptional last three games in the Premier League. They drew against Manchester City and Manchester United and grabbed all three points against Tottenham. The Saints are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they face West Ham United.

