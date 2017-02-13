5 youngsters Barcelona could target for the future

Where should Barcelona turn to as they look to usher in a new age.

For any young player in the world, the biggest dream of them all is to grace the pitch for giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, only a few get that golden opportunity to represent the esteemed Spanish teams.

Barcelona, over the years, have been known for their famed youth academy ‘La Masia’. The academy has gifted some world beaters like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Sergio Busquets et al over the years. Therefore, they have hardly been dependent on players from other teams. However, things are changing of late, probably due to the lack of quality players being produced by La Masia.

The team Barcelona possess at the moment is almost perfect and therefore dreaming of a move to Camp Nou is one who’s fulfilment needs a lot of hard work. However, there are still some quality young players in the world at the moment who can make a big difference at Camp Nou. Let us look at five such players.

#5 Marquinhos

Regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world at the moment, the Brazilian has been a long-term target of the Blaugrana. Barcelona is a club that attracts anyone but for the South American players, the attraction has been even bigger. Marquinhos is a tailor-made defender for the system the Catalans play in and whenever they will look to bolster their defence, he should be at the top of their priority list.

At just 22 years of age, the Brazilian has shown maturity beyond his years. A defender with excellent ball-playing abilities and inborn leadership skills, he could prove to be just what Barcelona need to become the ‘perfect team’.

We have seen over the years that the Blaugrana are not the best at the back, especially after the retirement of Puyol. And Marquinhos would be a ready-made fix to sort out their defence not only immediately but also in the long run.