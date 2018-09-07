5 youngsters that will light up the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.37K // 07 Sep 2018, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe

Football fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating the return of the UEFA Champions League which is set to resume this month - with 32 clubs gearing up for action as they prepare to take part in the amazing tournament once again.

As we all know that the competition never fails to produce a lot of excitement and fantastic highlights - we are all looking forward to watching our favorite superstars entertain us with their incredible talents and amazing skills when the tournament eventually begins in the next few weeks.

While the focus will be on the fully established players including the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Junior, Antoine Griezmann and Mohamed Salah to produce interesting moments in the tournament this season, there are still other young and exciting talents who will also entertain us with their incredible abilities during the course of the competition.

Therefore, let's quickly take a look at 5 amazing youngsters who will light up the Champions League this term:

#5 Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano is one of the brightest prospects on the continent at the moment

One of the most exciting rising young players in European football at the moment, Ajax sensation, Hirving Lozano will taste Champions League football this season - having helped the Dutch outfit to qualify for the prestigious tournament recently.

The 23-year-old is one of the outstanding youngsters that have been tipped to run riot in the competition during the campaign, due to his incredible talent and amazing displays in the Eredivisie in the last couple of years.

Lozano was one of the brightest players in the Mexican national team that participated in the World Cup this year, tormenting opposition defenders with his sheer pace, incredible dribbling skills, and fantastic goalscoring knack. He scored the first World Cup goal of his career in Russia and he is expected to continue with his incredible performances even in the Champions League this season.

1 / 5 NEXT