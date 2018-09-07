Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 youngsters that will light up the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.37K   //    07 Sep 2018, 09:43 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Kylian Mbappe

Football fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating the return of the UEFA Champions League which is set to resume this month - with 32 clubs gearing up for action as they prepare to take part in the amazing tournament once again.

As we all know that the competition never fails to produce a lot of excitement and fantastic highlights - we are all looking forward to watching our favorite superstars entertain us with their incredible talents and amazing skills when the tournament eventually begins in the next few weeks.

While the focus will be on the fully established players including the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Junior, Antoine Griezmann and Mohamed Salah to produce interesting moments in the tournament this season, there are still other young and exciting talents who will also entertain us with their incredible abilities during the course of the competition.

Therefore, let's quickly take a look at 5 amazing youngsters who will light up the Champions League this term:


#5 Hirving Lozano

PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League
Hirving Lozano is one of the brightest prospects on the continent at the moment

One of the most exciting rising young players in European football at the moment, Ajax sensation, Hirving Lozano will taste Champions League football this season - having helped the Dutch outfit to qualify for the prestigious tournament recently.

The 23-year-old is one of the outstanding youngsters that have been tipped to run riot in the competition during the campaign, due to his incredible talent and amazing displays in the Eredivisie in the last couple of years.

Lozano was one of the brightest players in the Mexican national team that participated in the World Cup this year, tormenting opposition defenders with his sheer pace, incredible dribbling skills, and fantastic goalscoring knack. He scored the first World Cup goal of his career in Russia and he is expected to continue with his incredible performances even in the Champions League this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 of the toughest groups...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 18/19: Everything you should know...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 18/19: The eight groups
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Predicting the teams that...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Champions League set for massive change this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us