5 youngsters that are bound to lead Arsenal to glory

There are plenty of young options at Arsenal, all of which are impressive.

Arsenal is undergoing an impressive season so far. That said, their emphasis hasn't been on the cup games. However, whenever the Gunners do play outside of the Premier League, Unai Emery tends to deploy some young players.

This is good for the fans to witness because more often than not the youngsters prevail. This gives the fans excitement heading into the future. Emery is beginning to lay down his fundaments at the Emirates Stadium, so being a hit with the young players is key for him.

That said, there are some new faces in this list, as well as many who impressed under Arsene Wenger. In no particular order, let's kick off this list...

#1 Ainsley Maitland-Niles (21 years old)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles shows real maturity for a player of his age.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles burst onto the scene during the final stages of Arsene Wenger's reign. Although he's been around the Arsenal ranks for many years, it was last season which saw him become a household name in North London.

He put in some terrific displays, particularly against Liverpool and Manchester United. This just goes to show how special he is because Arsenal players haven't been known to perform on the big stage in the past. Maitland-Niles just adds a level of stability and composure to the tightly-compact Arsenal midfield.

There's some debate over what his best position is. If you're asking me, then I would say central midfield is where he flourishes the most. However, he is very versatile. He has filled the gap at full-back many times, including this season.

He picked up an injury at the start of the season in which he has only just recovered from. It was a setback, but he was never going to let it rule him out for long. He has looked impressive since coming back, so long may it continue.

The Englishman is key to Arsenal going forward. They've always had midfield problems, so it's important they keep him happy enough to have him stick around. There's no reason why he shouldn't do so, but his game-time may start to become an issue as time develops. Still, there's no reason why he can't make his way into the starting XI on a regular basis!

