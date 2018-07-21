5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.82K // 21 Jul 2018, 04:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo had a glorious career at Manchester United

It has been nine years since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid. The Portuguese spent nine glorious years at the Bernabeu before moving to Juventus. United fans have spent all these years waiting for the Portuguese to return simply because his replacement hasn’t been found yet.

Over the years many players have come and gone but not a single one could fill in Ronaldo's boots at Manchester United.

Even the legendary Sir Alex couldn’t find a man capable enough to carry the legacy of the famous No. 7 shirt worn by club legends like George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was probably the last man to wear the No. 7 jersey who old Trafford devotees consider as a legend. Legend word might not be enough to describe the Portuguese skipper’s greatness.

His legacy can be described by how many youngsters have been tipped to become the next Ronaldo.

It says a lot about a player when a highly rated youngster at one of the biggest clubs in the world is tipped to be his successor but that is what Cristiano Ronaldo has been throughout his career- a phenomenon.

Here we present to you the top five youngsters who were tipped become the next Cristiano Ronaldo but the search still goes on and on.

#1 Gabriel Obertan

Manchester United v Seattle Sounders FC

In 2009 Sir Alex Ferguson signed a speedy French player who went by the name of Gabriel Obertan.

Obertan arrived from French club Bordeaux and was tipped to be the next big thing. Unfortunately for Obertan and Manchester United things didn’t work out as they should have. The Frenchman spent two seasons at Old Trafford and failed to make an impact.

When Obertan arrived, the whole media, newspapers and every possible source of football news had just one headline- IS OBERTAN THE NEXT RONALDO?

That was the last time Obertan had the privilege to be compared with Cristiano Ronaldo as his stay with Manchester United wasn’t convincing at all.

The Frenchman played 28 times for the red devils before being sold to premier league rivals Newcastle United.

Sir Alex didn’t prefer to sell players to rival teams but Obertan's return of one goal in 28 appearances didn’t worry the Scotsman much.

1 / 5 NEXT