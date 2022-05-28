50,000 Liverpool fans turn up in Paris as Reds flood French capital ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid

Thousands upon thousands of Liverpool fans have been sighted in Paris, ahead of the Reds' Champions League final against Real Madrid, which is scheduled to start soon.

More continue to troop in, with as many as 50,000 fans flowing through the French capital, according to National News. Some of the supporters have no tickets to the game, but that hasn't stopped them from bellowing their support for the club ahead of the game.

A popular song within the crowd has been the Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone, which the fans notably sing before home games at Anfield.

Balloons have been sighted, alongside scarves and banners, and a stage set-up even saw Reds legend Kenny Dalglish address the crowd, as shown in this video:

CapitalLivNews @CapitalLivNews #LFC #LIVRMA #UCLfinal King Kenny just turned up at the Liverpool fan park in Paris King Kenny just turned up at the Liverpool fan park in Paris 👑🔴🇫🇷 #LFC #LIVRMA #UCLfinal https://t.co/qRBW2ewO9S

With both sides getting 20,000 tickets for their supporters, there will hardly be enough spaces for the Kopites who have filled Paris in support of their beloved club. Jurgen Klopp and his men will be hoping to give them cause for celebration as they face a ruthless Real Madrid side that has already won the La Liga title.

Liverpool's 27-man squad set to face Real Madrid tonight

The Reds travelled with a squad that will take on the Madridistas in the final. There were interesting additions of academy players who look set to enjoy a magical day in the first-team.

A notable exception from the list is German goalkeeper Loris Karius. The former Mainz shot-stopper has not made an appearance for the Reds since his error-filled display against Madrid in the 2018 final in Kyiv.

The Liverpool boss however opted to include youngsters Harvey Davies, Owen Beck, and Tyler Morton. These teenagers are the youngest part of a youthful squad featuring Takumi Minamono, Harvey Elliot, Caiominhn Kelleher, Curtis Jones, and Rhys Williams.

However, Minamono and Co. have featured for the first team this season, so are not surprising entries. Klopp will hope he can make the day extra special for the young players and see them end the night with celebrations.

So without further ado, here is the revealed Liverpool 27-man squad for the Champions League final against Real Madrid:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Minamino

Edited by Akshay Saraswat