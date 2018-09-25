What next for Anthony Martial at Manchester United?

Parth Sonecha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 394 // 25 Sep 2018, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United has been anything but uneventful. The French forward has experienced it all with Old Trafford side. From being adored by his manager and the fans following a dream debut that reminded viewers of a young Thierry Henry to bouts of the so-called tough love by Jose Mourinho. From being one of the better players at the club to being fined for visiting his new-born.

Life under Mou has been difficult for the Frenchman. The former Chelsea manager demands his players be constantly engaged on the pitch and do their due diligence defensively before going on to attack. Players with languid boy language have often been neglected by the Portuguese no matter how much creativity or explosiveness they offer, just ask Juan Mata.

Hence Martial, who is a talent that can exhilarate at will failed to win over his manager because of body language and defensive awareness.

But are those the only reasons?

Or is there perhaps a certain unwillingness to trust him ahead of a more established name that has derailed his confidence in himself and Mourinho's confidence in him?

To put it into perspective, United looked like a dangerous side when they began last season with either Martial or Rashford on the right, going blow for blow with City in the early half of the campaign before falling off the wagon.

While goals were hard to come by, it was pretty clear what United needed. A right winger who could go either way from the flank and help bring some width to the play. With either Martial or Rashford cutting in from the left, width offered by a winger playing alongside Antonio Valencia on the right would've given Romelu Lukaku some breathing space down the middle.

Juan Mata tried his best, but the Spaniard is not cut out for a role like that. Used to playing more centrally, the former Chelsea midfielder kept drifting inwards, only making passing spaces even tighter. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was clearly not suited to Mourinho's style of play. And Jesse Lingard was yet to have his breakout.

So, offensive reinforcement arrived, as United swapped Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez, a talent that in theory should have taken this United side to the next level. Arsenal's talismanic Chilean was supposed to be the answer to the prayers of the Old Trafford faithful, injecting a brand of high pressing and powerful running that should've have rejuvenated a stagnated offence.

And despite largely playing from the left or the centre at Arsenal, Sanchez had proved he could play from right. If you don't believe it, just look at his time in Catalonia. This should have been a signing that put United on par with City, but look where it has led to.

Mourinho dropped the Rashford-Martial rotation and installed Sanchez from the left, and the Chilean's return has been putrid at best. Whether it was his fitness or his ability to fit into a new system mid season, few doubted Sanchez's quality and expected a full pre-season to reap better rewards. Well, it hasn't.

In the meantime, Martial went from starter/ super-sub to a fighting for 2nd choice with Rashford in no time. For a player that relies on confidence to take his game to the next level, this was a body blow. It's been a downhill slope ever since. Pre-season drama meant Martial's United future was thrown into doubt, but he was ultimately retained by the club, who see him as a game-changer, unlike his manager.

And that just might prove to be the decision that reignites Manchester United's quest for a title if not a top 4 finish. With Sanchez's form getting worse as the season goes on and Marcus Rashford facing disciplinary issues, this week should have been Martial's as he showed he's ready when called upon by scoring in Switzerland.

But alas, Sanchez started again and was hooked off at the hour mark with little to show, again, as United looked to regain the lead. Martial, who came on for Fred might have had a better game than the Chilean in half the time as he showed some neat combination play and continued where he left off against Young Boys.

However, with Rashford back soon and Mourinho backing Sanchez to find his feet, Martial might have to wait patiently for his opportunities when he his clearly looking like a better fit right now.

Thus, the change in this popular Stretford End chant.

50 Million down the drain, will Tony Marital start again?