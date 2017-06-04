500 up: Real Madrid’s most deadly Champions League scorers

Zinedine Zidane's men hit a milestone on Saturday in Cardiff - but who have been their deadliest marksmen in Champions League history?

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 14:19 IST

Ronaldo’s record is phenomenal

Real Madrid lifted their 12th European Cup on Saturday thanks to a stunning 4-1 victory over Juventus at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a sweeping shot that deflected past Gianluigi Buffon and into the net, bringing up the 500th goal for the Bernabeu club since the competition was rebranded.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have become the first side to reach that historic mark, with Clasico rivals Barcelona next best, despite being nearly 50 goals behind.

There have been 74 scorers who have contributed to their tally over the 25 years it has taken them to reach this mark, and here are the men who have weighed in most heavily.

#7 Roberto Carlos (16 goals )

Although Roberto Carlos made more than 100 Champions League appearances, his place on this list is remarkable as he played as a left-back for his 11 years in the Spanish capital, during which time he was certainly considered a Galactico.

His peak years in terms of European scoring arrived 1999 and 2000, when there were two group stages in the competition, meaning that he played 31 times in just two seasons. Nevertheless, his contribution of eight goals was highly commendable.

It would not be until 2003 that he scored his first knockout goal, against Juventus, and of his tally of 16, only two would come in the post-Christmas stages.

Still, for a defender he was utterly formidable and is remembered to this day for his outrageous free kicks.