6 most consistent Premier League goalscorers last season (2022/23)

The 2022-23 English Premier League season lived up to the billing in terms of goals. A total of 1084 goals were scored in the English top flight last term, the highest for a 38-game season in the history of the league.

As amazing as the aforementioned statistic might sound, it is not a jaw-dropper as the Premier League is home to some of the best strikers in football at the moment.

Each match week these talented stars give their best on the pitch by scoring or creating goals in a bid to lead their respective teams to victory.

We witnessed some top goalscoring performances last campaign. Thus, this article will rank the six most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season.

#6 Mohamed Salah - 42.1%

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Despite Liverpool's underwhelming collective performances last season, it can be stated that Mohamed Salah had a decent individual outing last term. The Reds finished out of the top four and it could have been worse without the Egyptian's goal input in the final third.

The 31-year-old was arguably the club's best performer last season. His record of 19 goals and 12 assists in 38 league games meant he scored in 42.1% of games for the Merseyside club last term.

Salah was also Liverpool's best goal and assist provider in Europe in the previous season. He registered eight goals and eight assists in the UEFA Champions League. Overall, he scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 games across competitions la t season.

#5 Marcus Rashford - 42.9%

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford had an outstanding 2022-23 season. The English forward was sensational in attack for the Red Devils, especially post the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to his consistency in finding the back of the net, Manchester United was able to seal a top-four finish.

Rashford scored 17 goals in 35 league games last season, which puts his goals consistency ratio at 42.9%. The 2023 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year winner also contributed largely to his team League Cup win by scoring six goals and creating two for his teammates.

In total, the 25-year-old had 41 goals contribution (30 G & 11 A) in 56 games across competitions, his best tally ever in a single season.

#4 Ivan Toney - 48.5%

Ivan Toney netted 20 league goals last term

Brentford's Ivan Toney was also one of the most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League last season. The English striker played a key role, helping the Bees to a ninth-place finish last term.

Toney finished as the second runner-up in the Golden Boot race just behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. He scored 20 goals in 33 league games for Thomas Frank's side.

However, his beautiful season was cut short after he was banned from football for eight months by the English Football Association for breaching football betting rules.

#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic - 50.0%

Fulham FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Serbian attacker Aleksandar Mitrovic was the third most consistent goalscorer in the Premier League last season. The Fulham forward scored in 50% of the games he played in the league in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 28-year-old featured in 24 league games for the Cottagers last term, scoring 14 times and giving two assists in the process. He however missed eight games towards the tail end of the season after being suspended for pushing a referee in an FA Cup tie versus Manchester United.

#2 Erling Haaland - 65.7%

Erling Haland broke the record for most goals in a single Premier Lague season

Erling Haaland was a handful in his debut season in the English top flight. The Norwegian took the league by storm, shattering goalscoring records and leading Manchester City to a historic treble.

He broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season (36), winning the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe in the process. Similarly, he was crowned the league's best Player of the Season as well as the Young Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old proved to be one of the best and most prolific strikers in Europe despite playing in a more difficult league. His 65.7% goal consistency ratio made him the second most consistent goalscorer in the league last term.

Haaland registered a staggering 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions last season. He helped City become the first English team since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United to win the treble - Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

#1 Harry Kane - 68.4%

Harry Kane was the most consistent scorer in the Premier League last season

Many would have expected Haaland to be top of this list, but it is Harry Kane who leads the pack of the most consistent goal-poachers in the league from last season.

Despite a poor season performance that saw Tottenham finish in seventh place, the Englishman still proved his worth as one of the best strikers in football at the moment. Kane registered an outstanding 30 goals and three assists in 38 league games for the Lilywhites. His tally represents almost 43% of Tottenham's Premier League goals last season (70).

The 31-year-old broke the league's record for most matches with a goal in a single campaign (26). He scored in 68.4% of the league games he featured in last season, becoming Tottenham's all-time goalscorer (280) in the process. He is currently second on the league's all-time goalscorers (213) only behind Alan Shearer (260).

With Kane only having one year left on his contract, there are rumors he may leave Spurs this summer.

