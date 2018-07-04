6 countries who have won the World Cup on home soil

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 460 // 04 Jul 2018, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Many teams over the years have taken advantage of being World Cup hosts

There is a myth that states that the hosts of the World Cup may have some kind of unfair advantage because both Uraguay and Italy were able to win the first two World Cups in the 1930s in their home countries.

Of course, in the years that have followed, there have been a number of teams like Brazil and Italy who have debunked this myth by being able to win a number of World Cups outside of the comfort of their own country.

2018 will be the 21st World Cup final and there is a chance that hosts Russia could become just the seventh team to lift the historic trophy on home soil. There have only been a handful of other teams who have been able to accomplish this feat over the course of history and here are the ones who managed it.

#6 Uruguay

Uruguay were the first team in history to lift the World Cup trophy

Uruguay are still part of the 2018 World Cup after incredibly finding a way past Portugal a few days ago, but even though they are a team that many fans around the world haven't seen as favourites throughout this competition, they have already lifted the World Cup on two occasions.

Uruguay will always have the distinct advantage of being the first ever team to lift the Jules Rimet trophy back in 1930 when the final took place at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

An interesting fact about this final is that aside from the 1966 World Cup in England that will be mentioned later in this list, this was the only final not to take place on a Sunday. Goals from Pablo Dorado, Pedro Cea, Santos Iriarte and Héctor Castro gave Uruguay a distinctive 4-2 win over Argentina who were leading 2-1 at one point in the match.

Uruguay went on to win the World Cup again in 1950, but have been unable to even get close to a World Cup final ever since.