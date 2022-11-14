6 favorites to win the Best Young Player Award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar in less than a week and the excitement and anticipation around the tournament is massive. There are plenty of players to watch out for at the tournament.

It will be particularly interesting to see how the young players, who are likely to be playing in their first World Cup, fare in Qatar. FIFA introduced the FIFA Young Player Award for the first time at the 2006 World Cup. Lukas Podolski won the award that year.

The award has been retrospectively given to the best young players of previous editions via an internet survey that FIFA organized.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favorites to win the Best Young Player Award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#6 Gavi (Spain)

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

To make it as a midfielder for Spain or Barcelona requires an incredible level of quality. Gavi has already proved that he is upto the task on numerous occasions. He picked up the Golden Boy award this year and at the age of 18, he is already a dominant presence in the middle of the park.

Not only is the technical aspect of his game well polished, Gavi offers outstanding workrate and is excellent at turning over possession for his side. Despite his diminutive build, Gavi will add steel to Spain's midfield without compromising on the playmaking aspects.

#5 Jude Bellingham (England)

Italy v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Jude Bellingham is yet another player who took the world by storm as a teenager. He has burgeoned into a wonderful midfielder at the age of 19 and has been going from strength to strength each season. Bellingham's dynamism and technical qualities will add an edge to England's midfield at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While he has always been lauded for his ability to stitch moves together, ball progression and work rate, Bellingham has managed to add goals to his arsenal this term. He has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

He is definitely one of the top young players to watch out for at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Bukayo Saka (England)

Italy v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Bukayo Saka is one of the most exciting young wingers in the world. His early-season form has been pivotal to Arsenal's climb to the top of the Premier League table. Saka is an excellent attacker blessed with great technical qualities.

He can take defenders on and beat them and is a menacing presence down the right flank. He shone for England at Euro 2020 although his involvement was largely limited.

Saka has scored five goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season. The 21-year-old could be a top contender for the FIFA Young Player Award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Germany v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Germany have always had a penchant for producing quality young players. The versatile Jamal Musiala is one of the best young talents to emerge from the country in recent times. He is enjoying a breakout season with Bayern Munich and has become a menacing attacker capable of upending defenses all by himself.

He has been one of Bayern Munich's best players in the 2022-23 season so far. The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians this term.

Musiala's quick feet, decision-making and composure inside the final third make him a potent weapon for Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Wunderkind. Jamal Musiala has scored or assisted 22 goals in all competitions this season. No Bundesliga player has more.Wunderkind. Jamal Musiala has scored or assisted 22 goals in all competitions this season. No Bundesliga player has more. Wunderkind. ✨ https://t.co/VDkFwgQ9sE

#2 Pedri (Spain)

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Young Spain and Barcelona midfielder Pedri is a phenomenon and he is just 19. He took the world by storm as a 17-year-old at Barcelona and turned heads with his incredible ability that belied his age. Pedri played a starring role for Spain at Euro 2020 and was named the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament'.

His ball retention and progression skills are reminiscent of Barcelona greats like Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Pedri also has the passing range and vision to be one of the first names on the team sheet for La Roja.

Spain have a pretty strong team and are in good form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Pedri is expected to play a key role for Luis Enrique's side.

#1 Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Vinicius Junior's improvement over the past year and a half has been tremendous. He has blossomed into one of the most lethal attackers in the world. The Brazilian winger played a starring role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumph last season.

Vinicius is considered to be one of Brazil's leading lights heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Real Madrid, Vinicius has scored 10 goals and provided five assists.

He is expected to shine for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside the likes of Neymar and Raphinha.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 📸 Vinicius Jr. has arrived in Turin to join Brazil NT. 📸 Vinicius Jr. has arrived in Turin to join Brazil NT. 🇧🇷⭐️ https://t.co/9iZFkUsdaT

