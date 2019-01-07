6 Footballers who have played for both Manchester United and Real Madrid in the 21st Century

Cristiano performed at a legendary level for both clubs

Manchester United and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in world football. No other club is as successful as Real and United probably remain the most glamorous club in the world.

Real have won the UEFA Champions League 13 times and the LaLiga 33 times, whereas United are the most successful English club with three UEFA Champions League titles and 20 Premier League trophies. Both the clubs have a huge fanbase all over the world and, therefore, it is a privilege for any footballer to play for either of those.

However, there have been some footballers who have managed to play for both of them in the 21st Century. We would take a look at them in this article. It has to be mentioned here that we are not including David Beckham in this list as he started his United career in 1992. Here goes the list.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer

Ronaldo remains a legend for both of these clubs and has enjoyed great success at both the places. He was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 as a precocious teenager and developed into a world-class player while playing for United.

Ronaldo spent six supremely successful seasons with United and won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League with them.

He primarily played as a winger for United and scored 118 goals from 292 matches for them. Ronaldo dazzled the United supporters with his great speed, ball-control, and shooting. He drew comparisons with the legendary George Best. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2008 after his stupendous display in the European football.

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009 and reached even greater heights for the “Los Blancos”. He developed into a great goal-scorer while playing for Real and started playing as a center-forward in recent years. He also became a better athlete and frequently beat the opposition defenders with his exceptional speed and agility.

Ronaldo won four Champions League titles for Real in five years from 2014 to 2018. He also won two La Liga titles with them and scored a staggering 450 goals from 438 matches. Ronaldo became one of the very few players to score in three Champions League finals as Real defeated Juventus 4-1 back in 2017 with a brace from the Portuguese virtuoso.

He also developed a great rivalry with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and those two created a duopoly at the Ballon d’Or for a decade from 2008 to 2017. Ronaldo won four Ballon d’Or while playing for Real and left for Juventus in 2018.

