6 footballers who received knighthood

A Knighthood is a title given to a man by a British King or Queen for his achievements or his service to his country. A man who has been given a knighthood can put the title "Sir" in front of his name instead of the customary "Mr".

Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish was bestowed with the Knighthood on the November 16, 2018 for his services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool. The Scott won three European Cups and 6 Leagues in 7 years with Liverpool as a player while also winning 3 First Division titles as a manager. The former striker also helped raise 10 million pounds for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

With Sir Kenny Dalglish being knighted let's take a look at previous football personalities who received Knighthood for their services to football.

Sir Trevor Brooking

West Ham Legend

A West Ham legend, Sir Trevor Brooking was born on the 2nd October 1948 in Essex. Sir Trevor started his footballing journey with his beloved West Ham coming through the youth system of the club.

Brooking joined the senior team in 1966 and made his debut on the August 29, 1967 coming on as a substitute for Brian Dear. The English International spend 18 years with his boyhood club, making a total of 647 appearances for West Ham in all competitions scoring 102 goals in the process.

The attacking midfielder won 2 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Cup Winners Cup runners-up trophy and 1 Second Division title during his time with the Hammers. Brooking also made 47 appearances for England and scored 5 times for the Three Lions.

Sir Trevor Brooking made an appearance for Newcastle Blue Star in the Wearside League and 2 appearances for Cork City in the two seasons preceding his retirement in 1984.

Sir Trevor Brooking has a stand named after him at Upton Park as well as the Olympic Stadium since the Hammers move to their new stadium in the 2016/17 season.

