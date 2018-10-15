6 former players who transitioned into the managerial role effortlessly

Following the announcement of the appointment of Thierry Henry as the new manager of Monaco, the Frenchman becomes the latest former player to try his hand in management at the top level.

But top players don't always find making the transition to management an easy one. Many of them have failed, never to return and Henry hasn't taken an easy job. Monaco are struggling, with just one win all season leaving them languishing in 18th place in the table, and costing the man who led them to the title in 2016-17, Leonardo Jardim, his job.

The former Arsenal star has previously dipped his toes into coaching with Arsenal and the Belgian national team and is now returning to the club where he started his playing career in the late nineties to begin his managerial career.

But will he be a success or a failure? That is the big question that Henry will answer over the next few months. A man of his achievement in the game, with his personality and charisma should have the qualities to succeed. But will he have the tactical acumen? Will he know the right moment to put his arm around a player or give him the cold shoulder?

These are the questions that he will have to answer.

History tells us that success as a player doesn't always translate to success as a manager but there are many who have done well with more and more clubs inspired by the success of Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and taking a chance on former players with relatively little coaching experience.

In this article we look at some of the best managers in the modern era who made the jump from the pitch to the touchline so successfully.

#1 Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has enjoyed success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City

Arguably the most coveted manager working in world football today, Pep Guardiola has made the jump from player to manager look effortless.

After a ten year spell as a player at the club, which saw him win six league titles and a European Cup, Guardiola returned to the club in 2007 to take his first steps into management with the Barcelona B side.

He was an instant success, winning the Spanish Tercera division and doing enough to convince the powers that be to dispense with the services of Frank Rijkaard and appoint him to the biggest job in football.

What followed was a four-year spell that changed the modern game. With the talents of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta at his disposal, Guardiola's four-year spell in charge saw him win three LaLiga titles, two European Cups, two Spanish Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

After becoming worn down by the pressure of the job he would take a year out of the game before pitching up in Germany at Bayern Munich, where he added a further three league titles to his impressive CV.

From there he headed to Manchester City and after a mixed first season, his Manchester City side dominated the English game, winning the league title with an incredible haul of 100 points.

