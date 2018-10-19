6 forwards who could answer Real Madrid's goal scoring problems

They have missed him

Real Madrid is in a dreadful position - a position that is perhaps worse than what the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich are enduring. Their manager Zinedine Zidane resigned after leading the team to a third consecutive Champions League triumph, and soon after, Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus.

They even let talented youngster, Mateo Kovacic, leave on a loan deal, and that wasn't the greatest of thinking by Real Madrid. Their supposed replacement for Ronaldo, Mariano Diaz, has scored just one goal in 154 minutes. The time has been spread out over 5 games, this shows a lack of trust in him.

Real Madrid has struggled for goals this season due to a number of reasons, and as a result, have only scored 9 goals in 10 games. What's worse, they haven't even scored in their last 4 games, and talisman Gareth Bale has been facing fitness issues.

In light of their issues up front, we shall have a look at 6 forwards who should be targeted in January or during the summer as answers to their goal drought.

#6 Paulo Dybala

Juventus might be reluctant to this move at first

The Argentine superstar has been tipped as one of the prime candidates to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. In fact, he is currently playing with Ronaldo at Juventus. However, Ronaldo's arrival has reduced Dybala's game time, and hence he wants to move away, and to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have also showed interest in the former Palermo player, and eye him as Ronaldo's heir. Juventus might be reluctant to this move at first, but a bit of persuading would convince them as they already have a lot of attacking options in the form of Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi, and Cuadrado.

He has scored 4 goals in 8 games, including a hat-trick in the Champions League. Although he hasn't been in great form, it is due to lack of game time, one can expect him to regain his old form.

#5 Neymar

Brazil's talisman is the most valuable player on Earth

The PSG superstar has been hailed as the best player other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on many occasions. However, he receives criticism because of his childish antics on the field.

Brazil's talisman is the most valuable player on Earth, and has scored 8 goals in 8 games this season. He has also assisted thrice, and is one of the best options for Real Madrid.

He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since he joined PSG. He is reportedly not happy that Kylian Mbappe is overshadowing him, and wants to be the main man at a club. However, there are other reports that suggest that he wants a return to Barcelona. This could make it difficult for Real to land him, but they will still remain hopeful.

All stats via transfermarkt

