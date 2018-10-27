6 Guinness World Records held by Lionel Messi that you didn't know about

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

This is the era of Lionel Messi and perhaps the hardest thing is the world would be to trace football lovers who have not heard his name. The Argentinean is a gift to the beautiful game and has been shattering one record after another ever since he first broke into the scene more than a decade ago.

Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet is stuffed with silverware from his time with Barcelona and Argentina, though, he has admittedly underachieved with his national team. Nevertheless, it is his incredible trophy haul with Barcelona that never fails to take our breath away.

Messi has now won a record 34 trophies with his club, which includes 9 LaLiga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League, among many others. However, there are also a lot of fabulous records that the Argentinean holds to his name.

Perhaps the most famous of his records is that he has won the Ballon d'Or 5 times, a feat he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has also won the European Golden Shoe a record 5 times and is also the record LaLiga assist provider. And it is due to such incredible records that Messi has registered his name in the Guinness World Records.

Most of the records registered in the Guinness World Records in Lionel Messi's name are as famous as the man himself, however, there are a few records which are relatively unknown and today, we take a look at 6 such records that you might not have heard of before:

#6 Most appearances on a video game cover by a soccer player

Messi's global popularity is second to none

Lionel Messi has the record of most appearances on a video game cover by a soccer player in multiple franchises, which includes the FIFA games series from EA Sports and the PES games series from Konami.

Messi has featured in 10 video game covers, which include PES 2009, PES 2010, PES 2011, FIFA Street, FIFA 13, FIFA 14, FIFA 15, FIFA 16, PES 17, and the PES 18 Legendary Edition.

It is a recognition of the popularity of the player that multiple gaming franchises have invested in his image as the cover of their products. The only player closest to him in this regard is Ronaldinho, who has appeared in 9 video game covers, but all exclusively for EA Sports' FIFA series.

