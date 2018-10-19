×
6 key Premier League players who could miss matchweek 9 due to injury

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
213   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:04 IST

Sadio Mane sustained a hand injury while on international duty for Senegal.
Sadio Mane sustained a hand injury while on international duty for Senegal.

The Premier League is back this weekend after two weeks of international break. Over the years the international break has become infamous for the injury scares that follow. And this year too, things haven't changed, with key players facing time on the sidelines due to injuries.

In the aftermath of the latest international break, stars like Salah and Van Dijk find themselves recovering from minor injuries sustained while representing their nations. While some players have already joined full training for their clubs after a brief injury scare, the progress of others is still being closely monitored.

With the Matchweek 9 of the Premier League kicking off tomorrow, let us take a look at the 6 key players who look certain to miss out on the weekend action owing to their injuries.

#1. Wilfred Zaha

Zaha is a doubt for the weekend fixture with Everton.
Zaha is a doubt for the weekend fixture with Everton.

Wilfred Zaha was recalled midway through the international break after sustaining a thigh injury in Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, similar to the one which ruled him out of Palace’s home defeat by Southampton last month.

The fleet-footed winger looks set to face a spell on the sidelines due to the injury. Zaha is still being assessed by Crystal Palace's medical staff and they are yet to give out an update regarding his situation.

Eagles fans would be desperately hoping that their top-scorer returns to fitness before the weekend clash with Everton.

#2. Naby Keita

Naby Keita picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty
Naby Keita picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty

The Guinean midfielder was taken off the field in the first half of Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda. And according to reports from Guinea, Keita faces up to two weeks off the field because of a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old's injury proved to be another setback for Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool side are already facing injury scares from 3 key players.

The former RB Leipzig star is out of contention for starting against Huddersfield this Saturday.

