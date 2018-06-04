6 Liverpool players who are likely to leave the club this summer

These players will probably leave Anfield in the next few months.

Liverpool will need to make a few more changes to have a title-challenging squad.

Liverpool may have surprised many people with their impressive form in 2017-18. They reached the Champions League final and finished in the top four of the Premier League. However, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Every season passing by should be a season of progress at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp will not be satisfied with only fourth place every season. He wants to bring the glory days back to Anfield.

In order to move forward, Liverpool must upgrade the quality of their squad. A lack of depth, especially in attack, cost them dearly in the latter stages of the season. Some players might be replaced for better players. A lot of them have been mainstays in the Reds' starting line-ups in the past. However, replacements would be necessary in order to evolve.

A move away from Anfield would benefit most of these players, if not all. A definitive core of the team, along with some early summer signings would cause these players to head towards the Anfield exit door. I think it is safe to say that at least half of these players have no further part in the Klopp's ever-progressive project at Anfield.

#1 Emre Can

Emre Can is set to join Juventus.

At this very moment, Emre Can has seemingly agreed to a four-year deal with Italian champions Juventus. He is set to have a medical and the transfer is likely to be confirmed within a day. Can has reached the end of his contract with Liverpool and was unwilling to sign a new contract without a release clause.

The German midfielder joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has been a solid player throughout his time at Merseyside. He scored the first goal under Jurgen Klopp's reign as Liverpool manager and played an important part in their journey to the 2016 Europa League final. He won the club's Younger Player of the Season award as well. His commitment and desire has been admirable over the past few years.

It is unfortunate to see a player as talented as Can leave on a free transfer. His eye for goal from a long distance is extremely impressive, as he scored a few belters for the Reds. His overhead kick in the 1-0 win against Watford, in 2016-17, was very important and will be remembered by fans as one of the greatest goals in recent Liverpool history.