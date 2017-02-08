6 managers who didn't deserve the club they ended up at

Managers who ruined famous clubs' seasons

by Rohit Viswanathan
08 Feb 2017

The football manager has the most strenuous job in the sport. Ask Arsene Wenger. Even if it’s the players who are doing the talking on the football pitch the result is directly attributed to the work of a manager.

Transfers, tactics, team talks and various other responsibilities are thrust upon anyone who takes up this role. This goes double for managers at the best clubs in the world. Tha administration is responsible for picking the best man/woman for the job.

But sometimes they do get it wrong and these clubs were definitely way off when picking the following managers for the job:

#6. Bob Bradley – Swansea City

Bob could not fix it!

Starting us off is one of the most recent managers to have tried his hand at managing in the Premier League. Swansea came under new ownership in the summer and had appointed Francesco Guidolin towards the end of last season.

The Welsh club survived by the skin of their teeth and it was thanks in no small part to the Italian. Despite a poor start to this campaign, the club were in no means playing badly. Their early fixture schedule was not very and having to play the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in their first few games.

But the owners showed no mercy and got rid of the Italian. In his place, they appointed American Bob Bradley. It was a very controversial appointment considering he did not have a great C.V to begin with and it was his first ever job in England.

Unsurprisingly the manager failed to make much of an impact and only worsened the situation at the club. He only lasted 85 days in charge winning just two games in that period. It was arguably one of the worst spells a manager has had in the Premier League and he never deserved the job in the first place.