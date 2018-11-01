6 managers who rejected Real Madrid

Not a good time

The last few months have been dreadful, to say the least, for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants won their 13th Champions League title in June and since then, it's been all downhill for them.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus after feeling 'unwanted' at the club and he himself confirmed that in his recent interview with France Football. In him, not only did Madrid lose a crowd puller, but also 50+ goals per season.

Los Blancos had to say goodbye to Zinedine Zidane who decided to leave the club to take a break. The manager won 3 Champions League titles in 2.5 years – something nobody will come close to for a long time – but didn't want to continue because he was exhausted.

Madrid wanted to get a big name as Zidane's replacement but could not get the ones they wanted. AS report suggests that Madrid made a move for 5 high profile managers but every single one of them rejected the offer.

The Bernabeu side finally settled for Julen Lopetegui but we all know how that ended. He could not get the team to perform well and was sacked after the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

Here are the 7 managers who declined Real Madrid's offer:

#6 Julian Nagelsmann

Queens Park Rangers v 1899 Hoffenheim - Pre Season Friendly Match

The youngest manager in the top 5 European leagues was one of Florentino Perez's initial choices to replace Zinedine Zidane. The 31-year-old was offered the Bernabeu top job but the German did not take it.

The Hoffenheim manager was has been a part of the German club's coaching staff since 2011/12 season but became their manager only in 2016 – when he was just 28 years old! He was the assistant coach until then under six different managers.

Nagelsmann is now set to leave Hoffenheim at the end of the season and take over at RB Leipzig. The deal was announced just before this season started and it looks like the 31-year-old is set to stay in Germany for a long time. Bayern Munich next, maybe?

