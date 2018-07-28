6 Manchester United Players that can have a breakthrough season this year

Pereira could provide United the much needed attacking flair this season

Huge clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona not only boast of a huge transfer kitty but an equally impressive youth academy. Countless players have graduated from these academies and gone onto play for the first team.

The reputed La Masia graduates made up the backbone of the famed Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side and Class of '92 were the foundations of United's treble-winning season of 1999.

Today, while clubs actively infuse a lot of money into the academy, a very small fraction of players get to play for the first team. Sir Alex Ferguson used to famously send his youth prodigies on loan to gather experience and then play for the first team, no matter how good you were.

Chelsea is ridiculed for their loan policy, wherein their academy players being sent out on loan have a minimal to no chance of ever representing them. In recent times, while United has splashed a lot of money on new recruits, players such as Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have successfully got into the first team plans.

While it all depends on talent and opportunities, many players such as Macheda and Ravel Morrison have failed to make the grade at United, and here are some of the players on the books of United that can have a breakthrough season this time around:

#1 Andreas Pereira

Andreas Periera has been with Manchester United since 2011 and made his senior debut in the 2014/15 season.

He started off as a left winger and an attacking midfielder before settling in a more central role in the midfield. Still, he can play as a No. 10 or on the wings or as a central midfielder, adapting to the formation used. He's capable of dictating plays with his intelligent vision and courageous passing and can put in a killer ball from the centre of the park as well as from the wings.

The arrival of Jose Mourinho and scarcity of game-time led him to go on loan to Granada in 2016/17 and then Valencia in 2017/18, in the Spanish top flight.

He played in the attacking midfield position for both the clubs (No.10 at Granada and LM/RM at Valencia) and registered a commendable six goals, six assists and 72 key passes in the 66 games in the past two seasons.

After having mid-season midfield crisis and the departure of Michael Carrick, it can be expected of Mourinho to keep a hold of him this season where he can combine with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

His versatility can be really helpful to Mourinho and United, as he can be deployed in any of the midfield positions. A player of his calibre can be more than a squad player in the upcoming season.

He has a creative flair to his game, is an amazing dribbler and has a brilliant set-piece ability too. Be it from free-kicks, corners or direct shot free-kicks, Pereira has the quality to deliver a great ball.

