One of the biggest clubs in world football, Manchester United, has witnessed a significant downturn in fortunes since the retirement of their long-standing manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012-13 season. In this period, the Old Trafford club haven't won a league title, and have a modest three major titles in their trophy cabinet - the 2015-16 FA Cup, the 2016-17 EFL Cup, and the 2016-17 Europa League.

The club's performances in the last few seasons are attributable to various factors like frequent managerial changes, bad signings, and at times a lack of clarity about the way ahead. However, the appointment of club legend Ole Gunnar Solkjaer, who famously scored the injury-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou, signals a return of the club's old swagger.

Manchester United, under Solkjaer, have been underwhelming at times, but the arrival of Bruno Fernandez in the winter transfer window seems to have rejuvenated the club. United are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League, a run that includes an away win at Chelsea, and a home win over reigning champions Manchester City.

Most fans are excited by the players their clubs seem to chase, but outgoings constitute a critical part of a club's transfer dealings. The same could not be more true, especially for Manchester United. While the club has revamped their failed transfer strategy of the early Woodward years, the fallout of those transfers mean that there is significant deadwood at United that needs to be jettisoned.

On that note, let us have a look at 6 Manchester United players that need to move on from Old Trafford in the summer.

#6 Marcos Rojo

United don't see Marcos Rojo as a part of their future.

Marcos Rojo's transferred to United from Sporting Lisbon for a modest price of £16 million in the summer of 2014. The arrival of the Argentine midfielder, who was selected in the team of the tournament at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, seemed an exciting proposition. And for a while it was.

Rojo excelled at left-back for Argentina, but was played primarily in central defence by various United managers. However, once he started missing games regularly due to injuries, his United career began to go downhill. He has played 122 games for United in five and a half years, averaging 22 games per season. Rojo also possesses an aggressive temperament, as is evidenced in his 28 yellow cards accrued during this period.

Still aged only 30, Rojo's European career seems over after he joined his boyhood club Estudiantes in January 2020. United would hope the Argentinian club would sign the defender permanently.

Estimated transfer fee: £ 5 million.

#5 Phil Jones

Phil Jones hasn't become the player United hoped he would.

Sir Alex Ferguson's prediction that Phil Jones could be as good as United's tragic hero Duncan Edwards got many fans excited. In his first season in 2011-12, Jones was exceptional, playing in multiple positions like right-back, centre-back, and defensive midfield.

Post Ferguson's retirement, however, Jones picked up injuries at a fair click that has hampered his development into the player he ought to have become. That was when Jones' fairy tale came to an end and the Englishman's performances on the pitch have been lacklustre since then.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't consider Jones an indispensable part of his squad. United have stocked up in central defence, and Jones' inability to break into the starting XI has made him surplus to requirements at the Old Trafford club.

A move to Newcastle United, who may well soon be flush with cash, has been mooted. In fairness, a move away would suit both parties. United would offload a player they don't see as a part of their future, and Jones would be allowed to resurrect his career at pastures anew. Would Newcastle, with their potential new owners, want Phil Jones is a question only time can answer.

Estimated transfer fee: £10-15 million.

#4 Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira has been a disappointment at United.

Jose Mourinho got a lot of things wrong in the latter part of his managerial reign at Manchester United. But one thing the Portuguese tactician was right about is that Andreas Pereira is not at the level of players who should be playing at an elite football club like United.

The primary problem with Pereira is that he doesn't know his best position. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain is a comparable case. When Chamberlain was at Arsenal, he didn't know his best position, and was constantly played on the wings. He asked to be moved to central midfield, but the Arsenal hierarchy didn't believe he was good enough.

Liverpool took the punt on the hungry young player, and it has since paid off rich dividends. Chamberlain has had his fair share of injuries but discounting that, he has been one of the best central midfielders for the reigning European champions.

Unfortunately, Pereira hasn't looked anywhere near the same level as the 'Ox'. Neither has he been able to orchestrate a game with enough creativity to be an attacking midfielder, nor has he shown the grit and tactical nous to be a defensive midfielder.

A move to Spain or Italy would be beneficial to the Brazilian as the game there is comparatively more technical and slower than the English Premier League. Pereira has been linked with moves to Valencia or Granada, clubs where he had spent a season on loan.

Estimated transfer fee: £15-20 million.

#3 Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling captained United a few times but his future now lies away from Old Trafford.

Believe it or not, Chris Smalling has been at United for a decade, having signed from Fulham in 2010. The former Maidstone defender was once seen as the successor to club legend Rio Ferdinand. But it is fair to say that things haven't turned out the way he and the club would have hoped for.

That's not to suggest Smalling has been a disappointment at United. He was United's best central defender under Louis van Gaal, and his defensive partnership with Daley Blind was a fruitful one. However, Smalling does not fit the type of centre-back United want in their team. While he is not shabby as a ball-playing centre-back, United already have at least four centre-backs who are much adept with the ball at their feet: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Axel Tuanzebe.

Smalling's surprise move on loan to AS Roma has been a successful one. The Englishman has shown glimpses of his brilliance, especially in the first half of the season which has enabled him in becoming a firm fan favourite. If United can agree on a transfer fee with the Giallorossi, Smalling could ply his trade in Rome for several more years.

Estimated transfer fee: £20-25 million.

#2 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has failed to live up to his initial promise.

Jesse Lingard was once dubbed as Messi Lingard by the United faithful as he had played the role of a saviour for United on several occasions. Those days are long gone now. A goal against League One club Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup, and no assists in more than a year, has led to large sections of United fans asking him to be moved on.

Lingard is another player who is yet to find his best position, having been played as an attacking midfielder and on the right-wing by Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. He was brilliant during Solksjaer's reign as interim manager, scoring a brace in the Norwegian's first game in charge.

However, since then his performances have failed to back up his claim of deserving a place in United's starting XI, as an attacking midfielder. New signing Bruno Fernandez is seen by many United fans as a significant upgrade on the misfiring lad from Warrington. If Paul Pogba stays at the club, it is hard to envisage a scenario where Lingard even gets on United's bench, let alone start games.

It has also been alleged that United value Lingard more off the pitch than on it, as he is adept and proficient at social media. Especially in times of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, United's social media activities have become prominent. Lingard has been the most featured player, taking over United's Instagram on two separate occasions.

A move to Arsenal or Everton have been mooted for the academy graduate. However, according to some reports, Lingard is determined to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Estimated transfer fees: £25-30 million.

#1 Alexis Sanchez

Going forward, Alexis Sanchez is United's biggest headache.

In all previous slides, a probable fee that United would receive if a certain player is sold off, has been mentioned. In the case of the Premier League's best-paid player, Alexis Sanchez, United would rip the hand of any club willing to take him permanently away from Old Trafford!

Sanchez is the prototype of the problems of United's miserable transfer dealings in the Woodward era. United signed under-performing big-name players who either didn't want to fight for the badge (Di Maria) or were unable to because they were past it (Bastian Schweinsteiger). Alexis Sanchez, by dint of his on-field performances, doesn't seem to do either.

There were reports of Sanchez being a disruptive force in the dressing room towards the end of his stay at Arsenal, and the financial package Woodward and Mourinho granted him has had an impact on United. David de Gea demanded a pay rise to sign a new contract with the club, that was eventually granted. Ander Herrera, probably the only United player from last season who could be termed 'captain material', was not so lucky, and moved to Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Sanchez' performances on the pitch have left a lot to be desired, to the point that a section of United fans believe that his best performance in a United shirt has been in front of the piano! While he has scored a few important goals like the winner against Newcastle in the Premier League, a goal against former club Arsenal, and the equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semifinal, but such performances have been too few and far between.

United would hope that Sanchez would take a pay-cut, and move to another club, resurrecting his career in the process.