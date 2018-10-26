×
6 matches you can't miss this matchweek (October 27th-28th)

Jamie Einchcomb
Top 5 / Top 10
337   //    26 Oct 2018, 15:16 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C
Paris Saint-Germain v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C

A round of European football has come to a close and domestic action returns this weekend with some exciting matches.

While the season is still young, tables around the continent and starting to take shape. Week by week, we're getting a clearer picture of who could be competing at the top and who will be struggling down the bottom.

This upcoming round of fixtures sees several top of the table clashes and no end of intrigue.

The futures of certain managers will be on the line as they look to end a run of poor form and prove to people they're capable of turning things around.

Elsewhere, some teams will be looking to bounce back from disappointments in mid-week, while others are seeking to assert themselves at the top.

There will be plenty of football to watch all around Europe, and I've picked the six matches that you won't want to miss.

#6 Napoli vs Roma

The transition from Maurizio Sarri to Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t stopped Napoli’s winning habit. The Partenopei remain Serie A’s only hope of preventing another Juventus triumph and will need to keep winning if they’re to close the four-point gap currently at the top of the table.

Ancelotti’s side should have come away from Paris on Wednesday night with three points but would have been stung by Angel di Maria’s late equaliser. Nonetheless, they would have been encouraged by their performance. They were the better side for much of that game.

The form of Lorenzo Insigne, who has eight goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, will be crucial if Napoli are to defeat Roma in Naples.

Roma’s young side have struggled for consistency so far. Four wins from nine sees them in seventh, already trailing behind rivals Lazio and Inter Milan in the race for Champions League qualification.

However, Eusebio Di Francesco’s team managed one of last season’s most surprising results, when they went to Napoli and won 4-2. The result severely damaged Napoli’s title hopes.

Edin Dzeko was in fine form that night as he bagged two goals. It’s safe to say Roma will need him firing again if they’re to record another unlikely win. 

Jamie Einchcomb
A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal. Find my more creative and unorthodox stories about football at www.footballfromthearmchair.com.
