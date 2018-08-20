6 Most Likely Candidates To Replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. If you’re a Manchester United fan, it might be time to start to worry.

Sure, when the 2018/19 Premier League campaign comes to a close, we’d expect the Red Devils to be there or thereabouts in a top-four position, but it remains to be seen whether manager Jose Mourinho will still be in the Old Trafford dugout by that point.

Following United’s 3-1 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, the Old Trafford faithful have begun to call for the Portuguese’s head.

Mourinho hasn’t exactly had a smooth summer, spending his time lambasting a lack of signings, moaning about his World Cup stars needing extra time off, trying to position any title-winning pressure on to his rivals, and handing Anthony Martial a fine for having the audacity to stay by his wife’s side after she gave birth to their second child.

One other key element that also needs to be kept in mind is the fact that Jose Mourinho has never stayed in one managerial job for longer than three seasons. And what season is he in at Man Utd right now? Why, he’s just entering his third.

Despite winning trophy after trophy at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Chelsea for a second stint, the longest he’s been in one job is the 1,176 days in charge of Chelsea during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Other than that, only one other job has lasted for over 1,000 days. Right now, his time at Manchester United is barely over the 800-day mark, and he could well be edging towards the exit door.

With all of that in mind then, here’s the top six candidates to replace Jose should his time at Old Trafford indeed come to an end sooner rather than later.

#6 Leonardo Jardim

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

At Monaco, Leonardo Jardim has carved out a name for himself as one of the most exciting young managers in world football.

Despite the clear financial pulling power of Paris St-Germain, Jardim has still managed to keep Monaco relatively competitive against the Paris club, even taking Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-2017 season.

Not only has Jardim managed to keep Monaco competitive in such trying circumstances – as in, your main rival has enough to money to by nearly any player on the planet – but he’s done so with such style, such verve, and in such an enthralling way.

The 44-year-old Jardim has given his team a sense of freedom, a sense of trust, and has let them play flowing, attacking football as he’s mixed savvy older heads with some of the most exciting youngsters in the game.

Players such as Falcao, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and, of course, Kylian Mbappe have all flourished under Jardim’s stewardship, and the manager has in turn been hotly tipped to move to one of European football’s superpowers.

Even though they have very different approaches to their footballing philosophies these days, Jardim is actually a huge admirer of Jose Mourinho and sees his fellow Portuguese as a huge influence on his career.

Could he eventually up replacing his countryman in the Old Trafford dugout?

