6 of David de Gea's most high-profile errors

Often regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game, David de Gea is a name respected by almost every football fan in the world as his career has been a string of world-class saves and man-of-the-match performances.

A goalkeeper is rarely considered the most valuable player in a team, but the Spaniard has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award a record four times, proving that a shot-stopper's role in the game is equally as important as the rest.

His unorthodox goalkeeping style aided by his outstanding reflexes, agility and his ability to make saves with his feet make him a legend in the history books and remind us all of the immense quality he possesses.

However, even the best have rough days and De Gea is no stranger to a performance decline. His form plummeted as his future at Manchester United became shrouded in uncertainty. The 29-year old did commit his future to the club when he signed a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2023 but considering his recent performances and the rise of Dean Henderson, it is tough to say what lies ahead for the 29-year-old.

Keeping all that in mind, we look at six of De Gea’s most high-profile errors:

#6 Xhaka's long-range effort misjudged

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United | 10th March 2019 | Premier League

Manchester United fell behind to Arsenal after De Gea failed to save what looked like a straightforward shot early in their Premier League game in March last year. Granit Xhaka unleashed an ambitious 30-yard effort that should have easily been saved by the Spaniard but he misjudged the flight of the ball and could only watch as it whizzed past him.

The ball appeared to swerve in the air but it was still an occasion that most spectators would have expected someone like De Gea to comfortably save. The Gunners took confidence after the early opener and eventually ran out as 2-0 winners.

#5 Rudiger's shot not handled

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | 28th April 2019 | Premier League

Days after a torrid performance against Manchester City in April last year, De Gea was once again at the centre of scrutiny with a costly error against Chelsea. Antonio Rudiger's 35-yard shot was the Blues' first effort on target and it should have been a relatively easy save for the United star but he spilt the shot to Marcos Alonso, who made no mistake from close range.

It was an awful mistake from the Red Devils' out-of-form goalkeeper as their London opponents salvaged a point out of the game courtesy of his error. The Manchester giants were the better side throughout the game but were left frustrated at full-time. That result was also crucial because it helped Chelsea gain control of the Champions League berth, meaning United had to miss out on the European competition again.

