6 players Arsenal need to sell to move to the next level

Azaan Nazer FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 02 Apr 2019, 19:11 IST

Arsenal has been on the periphery of greatness for more than a decade now. From going invincible for a season, to being top four contenders, they have been forced to fight for a place in the Champions League battling it out with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. Gunners fans talk of the glorious history of the club, but the history is in the past. At present, Arsenal are barely scrapping by into the top 4. Where is the Arsenal of old, who won titles undefeated?

Arsenal are now being plagued by decisions made in the past. Stop gap signings were made which have hurt them in the long run. The Londoners need to get rid of deadwood, but more importantly, they need to sell some squad and fringe first team players to make way for the stars of today and tomorrow.

Laurent Koscielny

Signed in the summer of 2010 for £8.45m from Lorient in the second division of France, Koscielny has been a mainstay in the Arsenal team, developing into one of the best center backs in world football. He was a French team regular till 2018 and has played over 330 times for Arsenal in all competitions and 51 appearances for France.

He scored the crucial equalizer enroute to winning the FA cup in 2014, ending a 9-year trophy drought and has been a massive loyal servant to the club. Of late though, he has been struggling with injuries and it has reflected on his play, with error strewn performances which are uncharacteristic of a player of his caliber.

A true professional, he will always be loved at Arsenal, but it's time to move forward with a stint on the sidelines with the youth sides a definite option following in the footsteps of Mertesacker.

