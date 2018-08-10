Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 players Manchester United failed to sign this summer

Olaniyi Damilola
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
830   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:16 IST

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League
Ed Woodward - Man Utd's Executive Vice Chairman

The transfer deadline day came to a close and United failed to add most of the recommended signings to the squad. It could be said that the club failed the manager in particular as he presented the club with a list of players he wanted only to be rebuffed in the unlikeliest of manners.

It has been a tug of war between Mourinho and Chief Executive Ed Woodward, and the tension is not looking to boil down soon. Here are 6 players United reportedly missed out on this summer.

#1 Raphael Varane

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
A top-level player

The defence line has been a worrying sight over time, and United failed to address the issue once again. United were prepared to complete a world record fee for a defender on or before deadline day.

The World Cup winner made his name under Mourinho at Real Madrid after a recommendation by Zidane, he also waived a chance to join United back then.

For a while now, he has been linked with Manchester United, and a deal has always failed to materialize.

The addition of the World Cup winner would have been a statement of intent, and could have changed the club’s fortune on and off the pitch. The post-Neymar market is at full throttle, but Varane would have been a shrewd move by the club.

#2 Toby Alderweireld

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
A serial performer for Tottenham

Much of United’s summer market centered around signing the Belgian. It is well known that Daniel Levy is a hard negotiator, and it came into play again when United chased Alderweireld.

He plays hardball and thrives on the long game. He is believed to have enquired about the sale of Anthony Martial - a player Mourinho would have been glad to get rid of in a player plus cash exchange.

The top hierarchy felt otherwise, they are not going to let Martial leave the club because they see him as one for the future, and they are not prepared to see their significant outlay on him go to waste.

The Belgian has been a regular performer in the league, and was instrumental to Belgium's third-place World Cup finish in Russia. A move for the highly experienced player would have seen the club’s back-line hit a new height.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Toby Alderweireld Harry Maguire Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Olaniyi Damilola
CONTRIBUTOR
I write football articles, slideshows, criticism and appraisal of all sorts. It is a passion that I have so developed because football is what I love. It is just a part of me.
Reports: Manchester United expected to sign 2 more...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign top...
RELATED STORY
3 World Class center back options for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United could sign on deadline day
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United missed out on this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign on transfer...
RELATED STORY
Would Toby Alderweireld or Harry Maguire be a better...
RELATED STORY
Players Manchester United need to sign to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us