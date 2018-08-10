6 players Manchester United failed to sign this summer

Ed Woodward - Man Utd's Executive Vice Chairman

The transfer deadline day came to a close and United failed to add most of the recommended signings to the squad. It could be said that the club failed the manager in particular as he presented the club with a list of players he wanted only to be rebuffed in the unlikeliest of manners.

It has been a tug of war between Mourinho and Chief Executive Ed Woodward, and the tension is not looking to boil down soon. Here are 6 players United reportedly missed out on this summer.

#1 Raphael Varane

A top-level player

The defence line has been a worrying sight over time, and United failed to address the issue once again. United were prepared to complete a world record fee for a defender on or before deadline day.

The World Cup winner made his name under Mourinho at Real Madrid after a recommendation by Zidane, he also waived a chance to join United back then.

For a while now, he has been linked with Manchester United, and a deal has always failed to materialize.

The addition of the World Cup winner would have been a statement of intent, and could have changed the club’s fortune on and off the pitch. The post-Neymar market is at full throttle, but Varane would have been a shrewd move by the club.

#2 Toby Alderweireld

A serial performer for Tottenham

Much of United’s summer market centered around signing the Belgian. It is well known that Daniel Levy is a hard negotiator, and it came into play again when United chased Alderweireld.

He plays hardball and thrives on the long game. He is believed to have enquired about the sale of Anthony Martial - a player Mourinho would have been glad to get rid of in a player plus cash exchange.

The top hierarchy felt otherwise, they are not going to let Martial leave the club because they see him as one for the future, and they are not prepared to see their significant outlay on him go to waste.

The Belgian has been a regular performer in the league, and was instrumental to Belgium's third-place World Cup finish in Russia. A move for the highly experienced player would have seen the club’s back-line hit a new height.

