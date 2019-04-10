6 Players That Manchester United Should Look At In The Summer Transfer Window

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 109 // 10 Apr 2019, 03:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

It is no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to boost his charges before the beginning of next season. Yes, the Norwegian started off well when he took over sometime in December. But things have started going south of late for the Scandinavian tactician.

With just four defeats since Ole Gunnar took over, there seems to be no cause for alarm at the moment, but you have to feel that things may well become worse if they aren’t addressed soon.

When Ole took over, he managed to drag United into the top four, but in the last couple of weeks, they have slid out of the top four and back to sixth where Ole found them. The management team will definitely have something to worry about with that downside. Then, as it turns out, United have been playing chicken with some of their important player’s contract situation and may lose some of them.

Then, there is a question of a stable and reliable centre back with the team seemingly keeping way less clean sheets than they would have wanted. As such, Manchester United needs to strengthen its ranks.

Here are some options that Ed Woodward needs to look at to bolster the Manchester United squad for next season.

Kalidou Koulibaly

On the question of a strong, reliable and reputable central defender, one name has been on Manchester United’s radar for quite some time now. That is Napoli’s sensational centre back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Napoli man will come into this squad with experience and pedigree, something that United have long missed since the departures of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. Though their current defenders aren’t as bad as they are made out to be in the media, United have been craving a solid leader in the mould of their former captains.

Kalidou Koulibaly fits the bill perfectly well and at 28 years, he’s now coming into his prime years as a defender. No doubt that if Manchester United bring him, he’ll represent value for money for them.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement