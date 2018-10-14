6 players who could give Liverpool a creative spark

Liverpool's front three have not been playing as well as expected so far

Eight games into the season and Liverpool are joint top of the table. In a season where the Reds are expected to compete for the title, they have done a fantastic job of getting results despite not getting into first gear.

The defence has stood out, conceding only three goals and keeping five clean sheets, but surprisingly Liverpool’s normally red-hot attack has been misfiring so far this season. The front three will eventually find their feet once again and start to leave defences shaking in their boots, but until then fans have been wondering why this dip in form has occurred. It could be the effect of Liverpool’s past month with high-intensity games coming thick and fast not allowing Jürgen Klopp to rotate the side as much as he would have liked. Others have linked the problem to a lack of creative spark in midfield.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have been Klopp’s preferred midfield three so far and although they are all fantastic pressers none really offer that attacking threat to cause opposing defences trouble.

Last season, Philippe Coutinho, and after he left, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain provided Liverpool’s attacking threat from midfield. Their trickery and skill, smooth dribbling and ability to glide past players and either pick out the perfect pass or have a go at goal themselves gave Liverpool another edge. This season that edge is gone.

This won’t be a massive issue for Liverpool throughout the season as Klopp will either tweak his tactics to fix this or the front three will just make it work on their own, but if he chooses to there are a few players Klopp could look to bring in this winner to fix this problem.

#6: Nabil Fekir

This is the most obvious answer. Because of Nabil Ferkir’s recent failed move to Liverpool, the Frenchman will always be linked to a move to Anfield. If it wasn't for his knee issues Fekir would be a Liverpool player right and this discussion wouldn’t be taking place.

Fekir was a key target for Klopp last summer and it's clear to see why. The 25 year old scored 18 goals and made 8 assist in the league last season, world class numbers. Fekir offers everything Liverpool need right now. He is the all-round attacking midfielder. His dribbling is mesmerizing, he can pick pinpoint passes both long and short, he has a rocket of a right foot and obviously he has an eye for goal. He would provide that drive from midfield that Liverpool have been lacking so far this season.

He would be the creative drive of the team. Just like Coutinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain last season he would have had the freedom to roam around and be the teams driving force. Fekir would be the perfect signing for Liverpool, but with the way his transfer went down in the summer it's hard to see Klopp’s point of view changing. Although it would be a match made in heaven Fekir to Liverpool is looking very unlikely.

