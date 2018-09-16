Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 players who could establish themselves as the best in the future

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
638   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:45 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Golden boy

Age has never decided the level of a player's footballing abilities, as sometimes even a 19-year-old Mbappe performs better than a 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. Young players have shown great intent and determination to succeed, and it is always exciting to watch them play.

The likes of Mbappe and Dembele for instance have entertained their fans via their brilliance on the ball, the speed they possess and their incredible showboating skills are certainly a treat to watch.

The youngsters have achieved a certain level of affection from the fans for their talent.

Having said that, lets take a lot at the top 6 young players who can establish themselves as the very best in the future if they continue playing with such determination for a long period of time.

#6 Paulo Dybala

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Paulo Dybala

The Argentine forward has been sensational for Juventus, with the 25-year-old bagging 68 goals and 25 assists so far in his 3-year-old career with the Italian club. He is one of the most promising talents all across Europe, and has been a consistent performer for Juve.

Dybala has won 8 trophies with Juventus, playing 2 UCL finals as well in which The Old Lady unfortunately lost.

He has not got enough chances to prove his abilities for the national team, as the Juventus forward was warming the bench in every World Cup game in Russia.

However, he has the calibre to become the world’s best. He possesses sheer pace, incredible dribbling skills, and a fantastic goal-scoring knack. Dybala alongside Ronaldo could blossom tremendously, as the Portuguese can play the role of a mentor for the Argentine.

Ronaldo’s experience and wise sense of knowledge in this field will certainly come handy for Dybala, and if he takes in the right lessons, a Ballon d'Or to his name someday does not look improbable.

Dybala is certainly one for the future, for Juventus and Argentina.

All stats via transfermarkt

