×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 players who Manchester United should build their team around next season

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
53   //    04 Apr 2019, 21:04 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Without a doubt, Manchester United have one of the biggest rebuilding processes in this year’s summer transfer market. The team is currently in need of reinforcements in almost all positions; if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

Most fans, want the see wholesale changes to the entire squad, but that is unlikely to happen. Most supporters feel that the current squad doesn't play with the pride that was commonly associated with wearing the red of Manchester United during the days of Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson’s. Despite that, they are some players that the club should retain and build their team around.

These players have shown dedication and commitment to the cause and are extremely reliable in the team

Here is a look at who these players are

#6 David De Gea

De Gea is probably the only world-class player at Manchester United at the moment
De Gea is probably the only world-class player at Manchester United at the moment

After last year’s world cup where he was the first choice goalkeeper of the Spanish national team, David De Gea hasn’t looked the same. Maybe the horror of his poor showing still haunts him but the 28-year-old has not been the best and has made a few mistakes.

Though as the saying goes “form is temporary, but class is permanent”. De Gea’s form might have dwindled this season, but there is no doubting his talents. The former Atletico Madrid goal-keeper is one of the best in the world. One should remember that he won United's player of the year four times. If this team is to get its glory days back, they will need a keeper of David De Gea’s stature as their number one for years to come.

The first piece of the United rebuilding business should start with the board tying the world-class keeper to a new contract by paying him the amount he wants and surely deserves.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Luke Shaw Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
4 Players Manchester United Must Build Around Going Forward
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 key players who should be kept at all costs next season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 6 Players who could leave the club in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
3 players who should be offloaded by Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
5 players who should be offloaded by Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players who could inherit Alexis Sanchez's number 7 jersey next season
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Solskjaer will take Manchester United back to the Glory Days
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Players Manchester United should target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us