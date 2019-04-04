6 players who Manchester United should build their team around next season

Cyril Odhiambo

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Without a doubt, Manchester United have one of the biggest rebuilding processes in this year’s summer transfer market. The team is currently in need of reinforcements in almost all positions; if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

Most fans, want the see wholesale changes to the entire squad, but that is unlikely to happen. Most supporters feel that the current squad doesn't play with the pride that was commonly associated with wearing the red of Manchester United during the days of Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson’s. Despite that, they are some players that the club should retain and build their team around.

These players have shown dedication and commitment to the cause and are extremely reliable in the team

Here is a look at who these players are

#6 David De Gea

De Gea is probably the only world-class player at Manchester United at the moment

After last year’s world cup where he was the first choice goalkeeper of the Spanish national team, David De Gea hasn’t looked the same. Maybe the horror of his poor showing still haunts him but the 28-year-old has not been the best and has made a few mistakes.

Though as the saying goes “form is temporary, but class is permanent”. De Gea’s form might have dwindled this season, but there is no doubting his talents. The former Atletico Madrid goal-keeper is one of the best in the world. One should remember that he won United's player of the year four times. If this team is to get its glory days back, they will need a keeper of David De Gea’s stature as their number one for years to come.

The first piece of the United rebuilding business should start with the board tying the world-class keeper to a new contract by paying him the amount he wants and surely deserves.

