6 players who will play key roles in Liverpool's title challenge this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.62K   //    15 Aug 2018, 09:02 IST

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League
Mohamed Salah

Following an extraordinary FIFA World Cup experience in Russia, and a busy transfer window in England this summer, focus has now shifted to the new Premier League campaign as 20 English clubs started an intense battle in the division last weekend.

Manchester City won the coveted title last term with a whopping 100 points, and they are also on track to defend their honour this season. However, The Citizens will face stiff competition from Liverpool who have also emerged as strong contenders for the ultimate crown.

The Reds had a great transfer window, luring a number of world-class superstars to Anfield Stadium. Having introduced the likes Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita, there is no doubt Jurgen Klopp's men are ready for a title challenge this season.

Here we highlight 6 incredible superstars that will play influential roles in their mission to claim the Premier League crown this term.

#6 Alisson Becker

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
A great upgrade on the inconsistent Loris Karius

Liverpool broke the record for the most expensive goalkeeper in history when they signed the Brazilian International, Alisson Becker from Roma this summer. The 25 year old moved to Anfield Stadium in a deal worth £65 million after spending 2 years at the Stadio Olimpico.

Regardless of how much they paid to secure his services, The Reds achieved a great deal by signing the 25 year old. Alisson is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world at the moment, thanks to his brilliant performances for both club and country.

The Brazilian showed his class in his first Premier League outing, producing a decent performance and keeping an impressive clean sheet as Liverpool hammered West Ham 4-0 last weekend. A great upgrade on the inconsistent Loris Karius, Alisson will prove reliable between the sticks as Liverpool continue their title march this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Anfield Stadium
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
