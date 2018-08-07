Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Premier League clubs and their transfer activities this summer so far

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
436   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:38 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Pep Guardiola - FA Community Shield

English teams are looking to revamp their squads before the start of the Premier League season on August 10.

New rules have restricted the teams to finish their business by August 9, 2018. Lets take a look at the done deals, and possible transfers for the big guns.

#1 Liverpool: (highest spender till date)

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Liverpool players in action

The Champions League runners-up look to continue their season from where they left off. Klopp has built a very strong squad with enough depth, capable of fighting on all fronts. Last season, Liverpool were hindered by injuries at the tail end.

But they have seemingly learned their lesson and added some world class players to the roster. They have spent a staggering €182 million in this transfer window, making them the highest spenders to date.

Completed business:

Out: Emre Can

In: Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri and Alisson

Not only did they manage to keep hold of their lethal front three, but also bolstered the main areas of their squad. Though Emre Can has left the club for Juventus, signing Naby Keita and Fabinho will provide the energy and creativity in the center of the park.

Xherdan Shaqiri will provide cover to the front three. The much needed pair of safe hands between the sticks will be provided by the most expensive keeper - Alisson Becker.

Possible signings: Aaron Ramsey.

According to Goal, the rumors linking Ramsey to Liverpool have resurfaced in the last couple of days. It'll be an interesting deadline to watch out for.

#2 Manchester United

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
The Special One

The third season with Mourinho looks to be a nightmare for United fans. Mourinho is not getting his preferred players and the pre-season results are not looking great. Against Bayern Munich, Mourinho fielded a strong lineup and yet his side only managed 28 percent possession with 0 shots on target in 90 minutes.

Completed business:

Out: Blind, Carrick (retired)

In: Fred, Dalot, Lee Grant, Andreas Pereira

Manchester United are in the market for a new center-back and a winger - if Martial leaves. Martial is seemingly adamant about parting ways with United in search of regular game-time. Mourinho is considering Willian to cover the flanks.

As per ESPN, a swap deal between Chelsea and United could be on the cards. United have done some great business with the signing of Fred. Fred and Pogba should boss the midfield for United.

To improve the squad, the Red Devils need one quality center back. After the unsuccessful pursuit of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, United are looking at Toby Alderweireld as per Metro.

Possible transfers:

Out: Martial

In: Willian, Alderweireld

