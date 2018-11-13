6 problems Santiago Solari must fix to succeed at Real Madrid

Solari has been named the permanent manager of Real Madrid

After impressing significantly enough in his first four matches in charge of Real Madrid on a caretaker basis, Santiago Solari was announced as the permanent manager of the club in a press conference on Monday night.

The 42-year-old was thrust into the managerial hot seat two weeks ago after the club parted ways with Julen Lopetegui after just 14 matches into his reign, and the Argentine hit the ground running, winning his opening three matches without conceding a goal to mark the best managerial start at Real since 1957.

Even though the former Real Madrid winger was not the club hierarchy's first choice for the role, with reports emanating that coaches such as Conte and Pochetino turned Perez down, circumstances conspired in his favour to land him the job, and he must make the most of his opportunities.

Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, and the pressure to win all matches is so great that not many can cope with it, as Lopetegui found out, and Solari would do well to get his house in order to survive the treacherous waters of the Real Madrid bench. Here we list six grey areas which Solari must address if he is to be successful as Real Madrid's manager.

#6 The defensive issues

Real Madrid's struggles at the back are well documented, and the club has largely been getting away with it owing to their superior attack, as Ronaldo's goals ensured they were almost always bailed out no matter the number of goals they conceded.

With their record goalscorer gone, however, a negative light has been cast on the club so far, and their defensive shortcomings have been brought to the fore.

In 12 La Liga matches thus far, Los Blancos have conceded 16 goals, which is the joint-9th worst defensive record in the league (11 clubs including relegation-threatened Villareal have conceded less), while they have kept just four clean sheets in the process.

Solari might have begun his reign rather impressively, by not conceding any goal in his first three matches, but with all due respect to the teams he faced, they were not exactly of the highest quality in terms of opposition.

His first big test came at the Ballaidos against Celta Vigo, and his team conceded on two occasions, while also relying on the frame of the post to bail them out as was the case against Victoria Plzen and Real Valladolid.

Solari's case is hardly helped by the fact that three of his first four starting defenders are currently ruled out with injury, with Marcelo, Carvajal and Varane all suffering one knock or the other, while deputies Sergio Reguilon and Nacho Fernandez also pulled out during the win over Vigo alongside midfield lynchpin Casemiro.

Strong football teams are built on solid defences, and even though Real have largely got by in the past, if Solari is to succeed moving ahead, he would do well to find a lasting solution to Real's current defensive malaise.

