6 Real Madrid teenagers who can be future stars

Real Madrid have spent a lot of money on teenage prospects in recent seasons and some of them could go on to be stars in the future

Real Madrid have spent a hefty amount to sign two of Brazil's brightest prospects

The average age of Real Madrid’s starting XI in the final of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League was close to 30 and six players in the starting XI are 30 plus. These six players are Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Keylor Navas.

Under these circumstances, it is obvious that the club has to start building for the future and they have been doing that in a very efficient manner.

The likes of Isco, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal are in their mid-20s and there are several more squad players who are in the same age category. However, they do need more players to take the place of their ageing stars in the future and this is why Real Madrid have invested heavily in a few teenage players with huge potential in recent years.

On that note, take a look at 6 teenagers at Real Madrid who have a bright future ahead of them:

#6 Andriy Lunin

The Ukrainian has already played for his country's senior team

Age: 19

Position: Goalkeeper

A goalkeeper from Ukraine may not seem like the biggest prospects in European football, but Lunin is definitely one to watch out for and Real Madrid have beat several other European clubs to his signature.

Lunin made his debut as a 17-year-old for Dnipro in 2016/17 when the club was facing relegation and severe financial issues. In fact, the club sold a majority of their stars including goalkeeper Jan Lastuvka.

Although Dnipro was heading for impending relegation thanks to the 24 points that were deducted due to several reasons, Lunin starred between the sticks keeping 10 clean sheets and conceded just 23 goals in 25 games.

Once Dnipro were relegated, Zorya Luhansk picked him up on a free transfer and he exceeded expectations by uprooting the first choice goalkeeper, Oleksiy Shevchenko.

The 6 ft 3-inch tall goalkeeper also made his debut for Ukraine last year and is expected to be Ukraine’s first choice goalkeeper in the coming years.