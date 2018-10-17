6 reasons why England could win Euro 2020

England stunned Spain on Monday in Seville

On Monday night, England played a masterful game against Spain. The match was played in Seville, but it seemed as if The Three Lions were playing at home. Especially in the first half, where they tore apart Spain with quick counterattacks.

Their run to the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup and their continuing good form will surely make the English fans hopeful for a major trophy since 1966. Here are some reasons why.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane could lead England to their next major trophy

Not since Alan Shearer terrorised opposition defenses has England produced a proven goal scorer. While the likes of Micheal Owen and Wayne Rooney have donned the Three Lions shirt, they did not score with consistency. Then Harry Kane arrived.

Kane has taken the Premier League by storm and has been the top scorer in two of the last three seasons. Last season he just finished behind Mohamed Salah. He is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, and was also the Golden Boot winner in the 2018 World Cup.

It would not be a surprise if he ends up being the top scorer of England when he decides to hang up his boots.

#2 Young Lions

Young players like Trippier and Sterling have made England more dynamic

England has been blessed with some of the best young players at the moment. The under-17 squad won the World Cup for their age group last year in India. In the current national team, there are players who can be world class.

Players like Rashford, Sterling and Alli among others are regular first team members now. They still have a lot to improve, but they are on the right track. In two years time, they will be close to their peak, and could give England a real shot at the Euros.

#3 Solid back line

Maguire has proven he can fill the void left by Ferdinand and Terry

When John Terry and Rio Ferdinand retired, they left huge boots to fill for their successors. England struggled to find replacements, and the managers kept shuffling the back line to find a solid combination. Finally, it seems Southgate found a pair.

The versatile John Stones and the towering Harry Maguire are a perfect combination. While Stones is good with his feet and can play the ball out from the back, Maguire provides insurance for the English in the aerial battle department, and can out-muscle any forward out there at the moment.

With the emergence of Joe Gomez and backup options like Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, England has a good depth in the defense department.

