6 reasons why Jose Mourinho still faces the Manchester United sack

Mourinho has been under constant pressure at United this season

It seems to be every day that we see a new story about Jose Mourinho in the press. Just over a week ago, the Mirror reported that the Portuguese manager would be sacked regardless of Manchester United’s result against Newcastle United. His side won, and he kept his job, but it may not be for too much longer.

Midway through the game against Newcastle, it seemed almost inevitable that his time was up, with his side 2-0 down at halftime. However, they performed a sterling comeback in the second half, with Alexis Sanchez netting an injury-time winner.

The result ended United’s four-game wait for a win, which also saw them knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Frank Lampard’s Derby County, and play out a drab 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

Their poor start to the season leaves them seven points behind the leaders in the Premier League, and that could be a lot to make up given the standard of football Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are playing this season.

Pressure has been growing on Mourinho in recent months, and the recent lack of form hasn’t done him any favours. He also went trophyless last season, after winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his opening campaign, as well as finishing second, a massive 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Mourinho survives for now, but here are six reasons why his win over Newcastle may have only given him a stay of execution, not redemption.

#1 His players still aren’t playing for him

Sanchez is one of those whose performances have been woeful of late

You could argue that in the second half against Newcastle, we finally saw some character from these Manchester United players and a bit of fight. However, it was debatable how much of this was for their manager, and how much it was really for personal gain.

If this is the level of performance they are capable of, why didn’t they show it against West Ham, Valencia or Derby?

It looks like this United team choose when to turn it on or off, and the fact is they aren’t on it often enough. In the game against West Ham, they recorded just 59 sprints. On the same day, Chelsea took on Liverpool, and both of them recorded well over 100 sprints each.

Under Mourinho, this side is so much less than the sum of their parts, and at times, it just looks like they aren’t interested in putting the effort in for him. When this is the case, it usually means your days as a manager are numbered.

