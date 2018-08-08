6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19

UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world. Majority of the best players in football history have played for this club. In the domestic scene, they have won 64 titles including 33 league titles.

In the European arena, they have won a record 25 titles, including 13 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles. They were recognised as the FIFA Club of the 20th Century on 11th December 2000 and they have won 3 back to back Champions League titles the last 3 years.

Yet, in the last 10 years, Real Madrid have won La Liga only thrice – 2007-08, 2011-12 and 2016-17. This is a dismal domestic record for a club of Real Madrid’s stature. Their inability to win a league format is well documented.

Barcelona have enjoyed their unchallenged domestic reign for a long time, thanks in no part to the brilliance of Messi, Iniesta, Xavi and Co. 2018-19 will be no different and Barcelona look poised to continue their domestic dominance.

#6 Loss of CR7

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Signed in 2009 for a then-record fee, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo looks like a bargain signing considering the impact he has had on the club. He carried the club to 2 La Liga titles, 2 Copa Del Rey titles and 4 UEFA Champions League titles. He was Real Madrid’s best player throughout his stay at the club and was their talisman.

Real Madrid wasn’t spoken about without mentioning CR’s name. In a team filled with the world’s best players, this speaks volumes of his ability and influence on the team. Finally, he left Real Madrid for Juventus in a shock move which will affect Real unless they bring in a replacement. Real Madrid seem to have lost their fear factor and teams will come into games with much more confidence now that they have lost their talisman.

