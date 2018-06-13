Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 records that Lionel Messi can break or equal in the 2018-19 season

Messi could break or level these records in the upcoming season, including a record that has stood since 1953!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 19:44 IST
19.01K

2017-18 La Liga - FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol
Child's play, really

Since making his debut in 2005, Lionel Messi has mesmerised, awestruck and brought joy to not only Barcelona and Argentina fans, but even rival fans - such has been the impact that he has had on the game.

The little Argentinian has been an integral part of one of the greatest football teams of all-time, moulded by coach Pep Guardiola. Messi has helped - sometimes singlehandedly - his club side Barcelona to numerous trophies and created new records that may never be broken.

His rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in football - nay any sport - and those that have watched the two duel it out week after week, competition after competition, will remember it for eternity.

Also Read: 5 records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break or equal by the end of 2018-19 season

The duo have also bettered each other and pushed each other to go where no footballer has gone before - breaking records, making new ones, and wowing every football fan.

Going into the 2018-19 season, here are a few records that Lionel Messi could break at the end of the season.

#1 Most hat-tricks in La Liga - 35

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

In his 14 seasons for Barcelona, Lionel Messi has scored an incredible 40 hat-tricks in all competitions for the Catalan club. His first hat-trick couldn't have come at a better time and opposition: Real Madrid. Barcelona were trailing thrice and the Argentine equalised each time to end the game with scores 3-3.

But in La Liga, it isn't Messi who has the most hat-tricks, but his arch nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 34 hat-tricks in the league for Real Madrid.

Messi, currently, stands on 30 hat-tricks in the league, and it wouldn't be impossible for the little magician to score five or more hat-tricks in a season to better Ronaldo's record. For the naysayers who feel that scoring five or more hat-tricks in a season is an impossible task, Messi did so previously, in the 2011–12, where he scored 8 hat-tricks in a single La Liga season!

Page 1 of 6 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi
