6 times England crashed out of a major tournament through a penalty shootout

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 115 // 10 Jul 2018, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Penalties, penalties and penalties! If you ask any English football fan about what scares them the most then it has to be watching their side battle in a penalty shootout at a major tournament. England have had a history with penalty shootouts. A rather daunting history which tells us that the English have won just 2 out of 8 penalty shootouts in their history.

England progressed their way to the quarterfinals with a win over Columbia in a penalty shootout.

England winning a penalty shootout is something unheard of. Over the years English supporters have suffered the pain of watching their side get knocked out of a major tournament in a penalty shootout. Be it European championships or the World Cup England have had failure most often

Their victory against Colombia was their first penalty shootout win in a World Cup and 2nd overall when European championships are considered. The last time England won a penalty shootout was against Spain in 1996 at the European championship. 22 years is what took England to win another penalty shootout at a major tournament.

Let us talk about the 6 times England football team crashed out of major tournament via penalty shootout:

Against West Germany, 1990 FIFA World Cup

Soccer - FIFA World Cup Italia 1990 - Semi-Final - West Germany v England - Stadio Delle Alpi

The last time England reached the semi-finals of a World Cup before 2018 was 28 years back in Germany.

An English side led by Manchester United midfielder Bryan Robson went to Germany in a bid to win England's 2nd world title. They started the tournament quietly with 2 draws and therefore needing a win from their final group game match against the African side Egypt. English centre-back Mark Wright scored to the winner to take England to the last 16.

England battled Belgium in a tight round of 16 match which went beyond 90 minutes to added extra time. It seemed like the match was going into penalty shootout but David Platt came out of nowhere to score for England in the 119th minute to take his nation into the quarterfinals.

If their last 16 clash was tough then their quarterfinal encounter with Cameroon just upped the ante. Roger Milla had guided his nation into the quarterfinals and was on a roll. David Platt opened the scoring before Cameroon before 2 quick goals to take the lead but England had a young lad in the name of Gary Lineker in their ranks who scored 2 goals, 1 in the added extra time to take England to the semi-finals of the world cup.

Their next opponents were the hosts West Germany. The old rivals contested an evenly encounter with Germany taking the lead first only for Gary Lineker to step up and level things for his nation. Even extra time couldn’t separate the European giants and the match went on to a penalty shootout and as they say, rest is history. Thus started England's shambolic display in a penalty shootout at a major tournament.