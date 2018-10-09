6 teams that are unbeaten so far in Europe's top five leagues

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 546 // 09 Oct 2018, 02:29 IST

Who are the unbeaten sides from Europe's top 5 league so far?

We are just 10 weeks into the new season of Europe's club football, but the title race in respective leagues is started to gain steam. The standings too is taking shape as some teams have already laid down a marker with a blistering start, while some top shouts are still to take flight.

The Premier League is currently a three-horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, while Juventus and PSG continue to rule the roost in the Italian and French leagues respectively. Scenarios in Spain and Germany however, are quiet left-field as neither Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich, are in pole position.

Of course, everything would be different by the final few weeks. But ahead of the international break, let's looks at the 6 sides who've made a brilliant start to the campaign and yet to end up on the losing side in the league:

#6 Paris Saint Germain (Played 9, Won 9)

PSG have blazed past the Ligue 1 so far

PSG's hegemony in the Ligue 1 looks set to continue for another season. With nine victories from nine games and all 27 available points in the bag, this is the best start to a season by any team in the league's history. Commendable job.

Les Parisians have hit all the right notes so far, while the prolific attacking triumvirate of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani continue to make mincemeat of the defences. In fact, Mbappe struck 4 times in the last game, making him the first teenager in 45 years to bag a super hattrick in a Ligue 1 game. Together, they have accrued 22 strikes already; more than what Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have managed, combined. Yes, that's right.

New manager Thomas Tuchel is a happy man, though he knows he'd be judged by how he guides his side in the Champions League. Nevertheless, so far so good and it would take some stopping to halt this PSG juggernaut.

