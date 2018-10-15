Ballon d'Or 2018: Ranking the 7 prime candidates who can make the final 3-man shortlist

The contest for the Ballon d'Or has certainly spiced up in this week. With the 30-men shortlist announced, now the attention has turned towards those who will be named in the last three nominations. Out of the last three, one of them will ultimately triumph over all. In the 30 men shortlist, there are a couple of dark horses who might surprise us. Hence, there is a lot of excitement among the football fans regarding the players who might make the 3 man-shortlist.

In the past, we saw legends like Oliver Kahn, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Gerd Muller, Bobby Charlton, George Best, to name a few who have lifted this prestigious trophy and recording their names in the history books. Hence, this trophy adds a lot of value to the career of a football player-- an honour which is given to a few players who have performed exceptionally well in their lifetime.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi winning 5 Ballon d'Ors each till now, there might be a possibility that this year someone else might win this prestigious trophy. There have been many deserving players in the past like Xavi, Iniesta, Kaka, Neuer, Ribery, Robben to name a few who have missed on the prestigious trophy due to the presence of these two incredibly talented football legends of the 21st century.

But with the emergence of new talented players who are catching the limelight currently, the competition for these two players has certainly increased to a large extent. Hence, everyone around the world is eager who will be the ultimate winner this year as it might prove to be a fight between the three players who will be nominated to contest for this award.

Let us rank the seven prime candidates who can make the final 3-man shortlist.

#7 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has established himself into one of the top strikers in Europe. Due to his athleticism, dribbles, cool finishing and flair, he is one of the most sought players in the transfer market in the last couple of seasons. Having helped Atletico Madrid win the Europa League title last season, Griezmann will certainly be looking to help them win La Liga title success this season.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in this summer, Griezmann has replaced him as Messi's competitor in La Liga. Griezmann also played a crucial role in France's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Being their top goalscorer in the tournament, his goals in the latter part of the tournament bore rich dividends for the French National team.

Hence, Griezmann deserves to be one of the top contenders to make it to the 3 man-shortlist.

