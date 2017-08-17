7 best wingers in Football at present
A look at some of the best wingers currently enthralling us on the football pitch.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or since 2008 and have revolutionized the role of a winger in modern football. It is hardly a surprise if you find out that a team's top scorer these days, is a winger.
Tracking back, crossing the ball and penetrating the penalty area at the right moment in order to bag in the goals - have become a fundamental part of any world class winger's characteristics. In this article, we look to name the seven best wingers who are currently active.
#7 Arjen Robben:
The Dutch international is almost in his mid-thirties, but despite his age and frequent injuries, Arjen Robben is still a deadly force in big games and has the ability to make the difference in the hard situations. He tends to cut-in from the right hand, which has become quite a predictable aspect of his game, yet he still manages to pull it off, almost every time.
It only takes one moment of brilliance from the 33-year old, to deliver a well-placed shot that ends up in the back of the net, more often than not.
In the last two seasons at Bayern:
23 goals in 59 appearances.
Won the Bundesliga 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and the DFB Pokal 2016.